Eksklyuzivnyy proekt apartamentov razlichnyh planirovok na prodazhu

Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. The residential complex includes layout apartments 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 185 m2. Bungalow 3 + 1 with an area of 295 m2 is also for sale. The distance to the sea is 250 meters. Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand is the sandy coast of the azure sea, with the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Nuevo proyecto boutique en Gazipasha con una ubicación conveniente. A la calle principal que conduce a la playa de Selinus, a solo 100 m. La distancia al mar es de 1,5 km. Hay muchas tiendas, cafeterías, restaurantes a poca distancia. En 2023, el municipio organizó un área para caminar con árboles frutales y tropicales, se encuentra junto al complejo. La playa de Selinus en Gazipas se caracteriza por una amplia costa, un acceso suave al mar y una costa arenosa. En la mayoría de los centros turísticos mediterráneos a lo largo de la playa, pasa la carretera principal D-400, y en Gazipasha está a 3 km del mar. La playa está equipada, cómoda para relajarse con los niños, sin ruido de los coches y el tráfico. Gazipasha también tiene una playa única con piscinas de piedra, una pintoresca bahía en las rocas. Las siguientes áreas sociales para los residentes se proporcionan en el territorio del complejo residencial: piscina al aire libre, baño turco, sauna, sala de juegos, gimnasio, etc, sistema satelital, cámaras de videovigilancia 24/7, generador de energía de emergencia. El complejo incluye los siguientes diseños: 1 + 1 con un área de 45 a 58 m2, 2 + 1 de dos niveles con un área de 108.7 a 118.5 m2.Inicio de la construcción en julio de 2023, finalización de — en diciembre de 2024. Con una contribución inicial del 35%, las cuotas sin intereses del desarrollador son posibles hasta la finalización de la construcción.
Las plazas son las puertas del mundo a los sueños. Desde París hasta Roma, desde Nueva York hasta Estambul, los favoritos del mundo y el corazón de cada ciudad. nacido para traer una nueva vida Desde artistas callejeros hasta agua desde centros comerciales hasta cafés y restaurantes únicos se están convirtiendo en el nuevo centro de vida de Estambul
Concepto familiar completo ubicado en el área de Bahcesehir con atmósfera multinacional construida por uno de los desarrolladores más reputados de Turquía. La décima fase se entregará 1,5 años después, pero también es adecuada para la nacionalidad turca. Fácil acceso al nuevo Canal de Estambul, Kucukcekmece Lake View, escuelas multinacionales y clubes sociales, centros comerciales conocidos, áreas de entretenimiento y más.