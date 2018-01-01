Apartamenty s zahvatyvayuschim vidom na Sredizemnoe more i gory

Stay Property offers real estate in the Girne area ( Kyrenia ) in North Cyprus. For sale linear apartments and two-level apartments with a layout of 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 75 to 85 m2.Kyrenia, or Girne — the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a good location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. Sufficient people and rich pensioners prefer to live or relax in Kyrenia. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble famous European resorts such as Canna or Nice. The Kyrenia district is framed by mountain ranges on one side and the sea on the other. Excellent views open from everywhere. In the vicinity of the district there are many beaches and beautiful places for relaxing by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all the infrastructure necessary for life. The main interest among the guests of the region is its center with the delightful Old pier, atmospheric Old Town, centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), along which there are numerous shops and souvenir shops. The attractiveness of the region is also added by the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the open source: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia ( The University of Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities. The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island practices respect for natural resources during development: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy territories in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
La residencia cuenta con una piscina cubierta, un estacionamiento de tres niveles, un gimnasio, cafeterías y restaurantes.
Finalización - diciembre de 2024.
Ubicación e infraestructura cercana
La propiedad está ubicada cerca del parque.
Centro comercial - 2.7 km
Aeropuerto - 4.5 km
Hospital - 4 km
Por qué esta propiedad؟
Es el título de lujo y excelencia, con una vista directa del mar de Mármara cerca del Bósforo, con una garantía del gobierno y bajo la supervisión del municipio de Estambul. Es uno de los mejores barrios residenciales de Estambul; debido a sus distintas instalaciones que satisfacen todas las demandas de los ocupantes ’. El proyecto recuerda la cálida vida del vecindario, ya que incluye edificios antiguos que tienen restaurantes, tiendas, cafeterías, y una sala de teatro.
The new apartments in Alanya – Avsallar district are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 120 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.