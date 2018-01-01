Novyy proekt blizko k moryu v administrativnom rayone Oba

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, penthouses 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 59 to 139 m2. The distance to the sea is 280 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Stay Property ofrece nuevos apartamentos en el norte de Chipre en la región de Gazimagusa ( Famagusta ).Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. El área de apartamentos es de 80 a 115 metros cuadrados. La distancia al mar es de 100 metros. Gazimagus o Famagusta es una gran área del norte de Chipre en el este de la isla con su historia y cultura. Quizás en ninguna otra región del norte de Chipre hay tantas atracciones reunidas en un solo lugar: las fortificaciones venecianas, la antigua ciudad de Salamina, el castillo de Othello, el palacio del gobernador veneciano, etc. La ciudad está literalmente llena de historia y, Al mismo tiempo, la vida moderna hierve en ella. Una mezcla tan brillante de arquitectura medieval, los sonidos de la vida portuaria, la actividad comercial y el entretenimiento no dejarán indiferente incluso al huésped más sofisticado. El distrito tiene toda la infraestructura social necesaria para la residencia permanente – hospitales públicos y privados, instituciones educativas, tiendas y centros comerciales, numerosos cafés y restaurantes. Esta región alberga una de las universidades internacionales más grandes del norte de Chipre – East Mediterranean University. El norte de Chipre es una de las regiones más atractivas del Mediterráneo para la compra de bienes inmuebles por parte de extranjeros. Los compradores se sienten atraídos por el clima templado y las mejores playas de la isla, con una suave entrada arenosa al mar. Dado el desarrollo activo de la región y el crecimiento del ritmo y el volumen de la construcción de viviendas, los bienes inmuebles en la región de Gazimagusa se caracterizan por un alto potencial de inversión y alquiler.
The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 53 to 150 m2.The distance to the sea is 350 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
Ofrecemos apartamentos con vista panorámica.
La residencia cuenta con una zona verde con senderos para caminar, un gimnasio, una piscina.
Finalización - junio de 2024.
Instalaciones y equipamiento en la casa
Cocina empotrada
Ubicación e infraestructura cercana
La propiedad está ubicada cerca del centro histórico de Eyüpsultan y Golden Horn.
Estación de metro - 5 minutos
Taksim - 15 minutos
Aeropuerto de Estambul - 15 minutos
Universidades - 5 minutos