  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Zeytinburnu
  4. Complejo residencial 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.

Complejo residencial 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.

Zeytinburnu, Turquía
Precio en demanda
Pago con criptomoneda
;
6
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32675
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 17/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Marmara Region
  • Ciudad
    Zeytinburnu

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de ciudadanía
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Thanks to its convenient location in Istanbul, along with the city's historic district, Zeytinburnu is one of the most attractive areas for real estate investors.

The complex is being built on a 94,000 m² area, with 35,000 m² of green landscaping. It consists of 17 residential and 3 commercial units. The project offers apartments with layouts ranging from 1+1 to 5+1, with apartment sizes ranging from 70 m² to 236 m².

All apartments are delivered fully finished, constructed to the highest quality standards using high-quality materials.

Numerous modes of public transportation are nearby, including the metro, metrobus, tram, underground metro line, and sea transport.

Cafes, restaurants, banks, hospitals, universities, and more are also located nearby.

Down payment: from 50%!
12-month interest-free installments!

Facilities:

  • Outdoor Olympic swimming pool (450 m2)
  • Indoor Olympic swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Spa
  • Aerobics and yoga room
  • Library with reading room
  • Kids' club
  • Conference room
  • Playrooms
  • Shops and restaurants
  • Belgrade forest / jungle
  • Flower garden
  • Fruit garden
  • Children's park with sand and water playgrounds, picnic area
  • Sports, walking, hiking, and cycling paths
  • Charging stations for electric vehicles

Excellent location:

  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge 30 min.
  • Maslak 30 min.
  • Levent 25 min.
  • 15 Temmuz Bridge 25 min.
  • Sultan Ahmed Mosque 15 min.
  • Eurasian Tunnel 15 min.
  • Yenikapi Ferry Terminal (Pier) 13 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport 50 min.
  • Trans-European Highway (Tem Highway) 15 min.
  • Yıldız Technical University 10 min.

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Zeytinburnu, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Apart - hotel Roxi Residence
Ciplakli, Turquía
de
$139,854
Complejo residencial Luxurious penthouse with a large private terrace
Alanya, Turquía
de
$234,900
Complejo residencial New residential complex with swimming pools, a gym and a parking on the seafront, Kestel, Alanya, Türkiye
Muratpasa, Turquía
de
$221,396
Complejo residencial New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey
Gulluk, Turquía
de
$1,56M
Complejo residencial New residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a spa area near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turquía
de
$841,025
Está viendo
Complejo residencial 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.
Zeytinburnu, Turquía
Precio en demanda
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Complejo residencial Luxury residence on the coast of the Marmara Sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Bakirkoy, Turquía
de
$676,490
Ofrecemos apartamentos con vistas panorámicas al mar y la ciudad, plazas de aparcamiento y trasteros.La residencia cuenta con un hotel de lujo, un jardín, piscinas para niños y adultos, un parque infantil, un gimnasio, tenis y canchas de baloncesto.Instalaciones y equipos en la casa "Smart h…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Residencia PALMARIUS DELUX SPA RESIDENCE
Residencia PALMARIUS DELUX SPA RESIDENCE
Residencia PALMARIUS DELUX SPA RESIDENCE
Residencia PALMARIUS DELUX SPA RESIDENCE
Residencia PALMARIUS DELUX SPA RESIDENCE
Mostrar todo Residencia PALMARIUS DELUX SPA RESIDENCE
Residencia PALMARIUS DELUX SPA RESIDENCE
Kestel, Turquía
de
$150,919
Año de construcción 2024
¡Nos complace presentar a su atención nuestro propio proyecto de inversión de lujo con la infraestructura de un hotel de 5 estrellas en el popular distrito de Mahmutlar! El complejo residencial estará ubicado en una parcela de 2382 metros cuadrados y consta de dos bloques residenciales. ¡…
Agencia
Kinaci Property
Dejar una solicitud
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Mostrar todo Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos en un Complejo Cerca de la Playa en Alanya
Muratpasa, Turquía
de
$318,707
Año de construcción 2026
Apartamentos Elegantes en un Complejo a Solo 200 m de la Playa en Kargıcak Alanya Alanya es un distrito costero con altos estándares de vida, desarrollado en términos de bienes raíces, construcción, turismo y comercio. Kargıcak, ubicado al este de Alanya, es una zona en crecimiento conocida …
Agencia
TEKCE Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Turquía
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
23.09.2024
¿Cómo le está yendo al mercado inmobiliario turco? Análisis de REALTING
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
24.09.2020
Empieza la venta de apartamentos a precios asequibles en el complejo residencial Arcadia Beach en la costa de Alanya
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
17.09.2020
«La pandemia nos ha abierto nuevas oportunidades». Entrevista con la jefa del departamento de ventas de la empresa turca NSM Real Estate
Mostrar todas las publicaciones