  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar

Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar

Yaylali, Turquía
de
€167,500
;
14
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Sobre el complejo

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Detalles de la propiedad
Año de construcción
Año de construcción
2024
Localización de la nueva construcción
Yaylali, Turquía

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Elitnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turquía
de
€245,000
Complejo residencial Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
, Turquía
de
€235,988
Complejo residencial Elitnyy kompleks taunhausov pod grazhdanstvo
Toslak, Turquía
de
€215,000
Complejo residencial Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turquía
de
€515,397
Complejo residencial Investicionnyy proekt v samom centre Stambula - Topkapy
Avanos, Turquía
de
€649,303
Está viendo
Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turquía
de
€167,500
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada.
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Volver a Dejar una solicitud Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Kompleks so vsemi udobstvami v horoshem rayone
Complejo residencial Kompleks so vsemi udobstvami v horoshem rayone
Ciplakli, Turquía
de
€162,000
Área 28–130 m²
7 propiedad 7
Ríndete a: 2023
Agencia: DDA Real Estate
Ekb Luxury es un complejo residencial de baja altura ultramoderno con 16 lujosos apartamentos. Un diseño elegante pero funcional con un espacio excepcionalmente espacioso. El proyecto está ubicado en Çıplaklı, 07468 Alanya / Antalya, Turquía. ¡Es una zona ecológica con la mundialmente famosa playa de Cleopatra, que se encuentra a solo 2,5 km del complejo! A poca distancia: paradas de transporte público, un nuevo hospital de importancia federal, tiendas, farmacias, escuelas, jardines de infancia. ¡Esta es un área muy popular para la inversión, así como para una vida cotidiana tranquila en la naturaleza! ADELANTAS DE LCD: - piscina - ascensor - El jardinero - sauna - Seguridad - Video vigilancia 24/7 - Jardín tropical, diseño del paisaje. - Zona de jacuzzi - Área de barbacoa - gimnasio - generador - Zona de juegos - Estacionamiento ( abierto ) - piscina infantil - Veloparkovka ¡Llámenos y le proporcionaremos una selección gratuita de los mejores objetos en Turquía para su presupuesto y deseos!
Complejo residencial Oba Begonia Garden
Complejo residencial Oba Begonia Garden
Alanya, Turquía
de
€185,000
Área 52 m²
1 propiedad 1
Ríndete a: 2023
Agencia: DDA Real Estate
Apartamentos en una zona acogedora de Ob. Apartamentos con diseños modernos - 1 + 1 ( 52sq.m ) en acabados y muebles de diseño. El complejo tiene un territorio grande y hermoso, con infraestructura desarrollada: una piscina al aire libre, una sauna, un jacuzzi, un gimnasio, una zona de barbacoa, estacionamiento y un parque infantil. La seguridad se controla las 24 horas. A poca distancia de los centros comerciales —, el mercado agrícola semanal, los parques infantiles, los cajeros automáticos, una farmacia, canchas de fútbol y baloncesto, un centro nocturno para caminar del distrito de Oba, las mejores escuelas privadas y liceos, y un nuevo hospital. AVANCE ECONÓMICO: - Comisión 0%; - Retorno de la inversión; - Plan de cuotas sin intereses; - Alta demanda de inquilinos; - Solo desarrolladores confiables; - Un trato seguro. POR QUÉ CUALQUIER COSA TRABAJA CON NOSOTROS: - Garantizamos transacciones seguras con pleno apoyo legal. - Seleccionaremos para usted los mejores objetos prometedores para la inversión y la vida. - Te contamos todo sobre el mercado inmobiliario, sobre la vida en Turquía. - Realizaremos una consulta gratuita y le ahorraremos tiempo para encontrar opciones y compras adecuadas. - Seleccionaremos bienes inmuebles GRATIS. Contaremos todas las sutilezas de la adquisición de bienes inmuebles en Turquía. ¡Escribe o llama, responde todas tus preguntas!
Complejo residencial Novyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Demirtash
Complejo residencial Novyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Demirtash
Demirtas, Turquía
de
€125,000
Nos complace presentarle nuestro nuevo complejo residencial en una de las áreas más populares de Alanya. El complejo está ubicado en el área de Demirtash. A solo 700 metros del mar Mediterráneo, cerca de las montañas y la infraestructura urbana. Dnmirtash – es un área popular en el este de Alanya, a solo 15 kilómetros del aeropuerto internacional de Gazipasha. Hay muchas playas de arena en la zona con una suave entrada al agua. Las playas de Demirtash son populares entre las tortugas marinas que ponen huevos aquí debido a la limpieza y al excelente ambiente. Temporada de reproducción de tortugas marinas – una vez al año.   El complejo consta de 1 bloque, 9 pisos y 63 apartamentos. Apartamento de un dormitorio 1 + 1 con una superficie de 50 metros cuadrados. m, tres habitaciones 2 + 1 con una superficie de 66-68 metros cuadrados. y dúplex de tres habitaciones 2 + 1 con una superficie de 98-108 metros cuadrados., así como dúplex de cuatro habitaciones 3 + 1 con un área de 121-132 metros cuadrados. La infraestructura del complejo se encuentra en la planta baja e incluye: una piscina al aire libre, una piscina cubierta, un hammam, una sauna, un gimnasio, un parque infantil, un vestíbulo.
Realting.com
Ir