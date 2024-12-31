Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v stroyaschemsya komplekse

Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 57.5 to 197.5 square meters. Distance to the sea 800 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Apartamentos de élite lejos del bullicio con vistas al mar.
El complejo ofrece 38 apartamentos con planos 1 + 1 con una superficie de 50m2. Los apartamentos decorarán la clase premium: revestimientos de pisos de granito, muebles empotrados de diseño en cocinas y baños, duchas y fontanería de fabricantes famosos, puertas de entrada e interiores de alta calidad.
La infraestructura interna del complejo en estructura y diversidad es similar a un hotel de cinco estrellas e incluye: una piscina al aire libre con una sala de estar, una piscina cubierta, una zona SPA con sauna, un jacuzzi y una sala de vapor, un gimnasio, una cafetería con bar, salón de belleza, zonas de relax y barbacoa, parking abierto.
La proximidad al centro de la ciudad hace que el proyecto sea atractivo para la residencia permanente y la recreación, y también aumenta significativamente su demanda de alquiler.
Stay Property offers a new project in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The residential complex includes apartments with a 1 + 1 layout. The area of apartments is from 59 to 67 square meters. The project also has villas 2 + 1 with an area of 106 m2. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
La residencia cuenta con piscinas cubiertas y al aire libre, una piscina para niños con toboganes de agua, un hamam, una sauna y un jacuzzi, una sala de masajes, una zona de barbacoa y una sala de estar, un gimnasio, un mini club, una cancha de tenis, un estacionamiento, videovigilancia todo el día e Internet inalámbrico.
Finalización - 31/12/2024.
Características de los pisos
Sistema satelital central
Ventanas de PVC de doble acristalamiento
Puerta de entrada de acero
Armarios de cocina
Mostrador de cocina de granito
Suelos de azulejos
Ubicación e infraestructura cercana
Mar - 2 km
Alanya centro de la ciudad - 16 km
Aeropuerto más cercano - 25 km
Aeropuerto de Antalya - 145 km