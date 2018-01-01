Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - centr Alanii

Le presentamos nuevos apartamentos en el centro de Alanya. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. El área del apartamento es de 50 a 86 metros cuadrados. La distancia al mar es de 500 metros. En la parte central de Alanya, los bienes raíces tienen el mayor potencial de inversión y siempre son líquidos. El centro cuenta con las condiciones de vida y relajación más cómodas. Aquí está el corazón del popular complejo mediterráneo, e incluso fuera de la temporada hay un gran flujo de turistas. Si hablamos de infraestructura, entonces hay de todo: muchas tiendas, hay varios mercados, supermercados de red, centros comerciales, hipermercados, boutiques de marcas eminentes, tiendas turísticas, salones, oficinas, bancos, agencias gubernamentales. Activamente va el transporte a cualquier otra área. Los nuevos bienes inmuebles modernos en el centro de Alanya no son comunes, los edificios densos se encuentran en todos los barrios. A menudo, estos son proyectos de renovación para viviendas u hoteles obsoletos. Las casas en el centro se distinguen por un territorio compacto, pero también cuenta con infraestructura turística como piscina, sauna, hammam, áreas recreativas y barbacoa. También hay algunos proyectos de construcción y nuevos complejos en la fortaleza misma, ¡las vistas son lujosas!
La residencia cuenta con garaje y aparcamiento, parque infantil, cenador, sistema de seguridad, piscina.
Finalización - diciembre de 2023.
Características de los pisos
Aparato incorporado
Cabina de ducha
Persianas
Ventanas de PVC
Sistema satelital central
Puerta de acero
Ubicación e infraestructura cercana
Mercado más cercano - 300 metros
Parada de autobús - 400 metros
Paseo marítimo - 1 km
Estación de metro - 6 km
Túnel Eurasia - 9 km
15 de julio Puente de los Mártires - 15 km
Aeropuerto - 34 km
Ofrecemos villas con piscinas cubiertas y al aire libre, amplios jardines, saunas, jacuzzis y baños turcos, vistas pintorescas.
Finalización - 2024.
Instalaciones y equipos en la casa
Calefacción por suelo radiante
Chimenea
TV
Stay Property offers new apartments in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is 99 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.