  Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - centr Alanii

Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - centr Alanii

Alanya, Turquía
€225,000
Sobre el complejo

Le presentamos nuevos apartamentos en el centro de Alanya. Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. El área del apartamento es de 50 a 86 metros cuadrados. La distancia al mar es de 500 metros. En la parte central de Alanya, los bienes raíces tienen el mayor potencial de inversión y siempre son líquidos. El centro cuenta con las condiciones de vida y relajación más cómodas. Aquí está el corazón del popular complejo mediterráneo, e incluso fuera de la temporada hay un gran flujo de turistas. Si hablamos de infraestructura, entonces hay de todo: muchas tiendas, hay varios mercados, supermercados de red, centros comerciales, hipermercados, boutiques de marcas eminentes, tiendas turísticas, salones, oficinas, bancos, agencias gubernamentales. Activamente va el transporte a cualquier otra área. Los nuevos bienes inmuebles modernos en el centro de Alanya no son comunes, los edificios densos se encuentran en todos los barrios. A menudo, estos son proyectos de renovación para viviendas u hoteles obsoletos. Las casas en el centro se distinguen por un territorio compacto, pero también cuenta con infraestructura turística como piscina, sauna, hammam, áreas recreativas y barbacoa. También hay algunos proyectos de construcción y nuevos complejos en la fortaleza misma, ¡las vistas son lujosas! 
Año de construcción
2024
