  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquía
  3. Novyy ZhK na peresechenii vazhneyshih transportnyh magistraley goroda

Novyy ZhK na peresechenii vazhneyshih transportnyh magistraley goroda

Marmara Region, Turquía
de
€434,000
;
9
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Sobre el complejo

Le ofrecemos nuevos apartamentos en Estambul – Distrito de Atashekhir Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.La superficie del apartamento es de 70 a 202 m2.Estambul es la ciudad más grande de Turquía, que se encuentra simultáneamente en dos partes del mundo: Europa y Asia. La ciudad está ubicada a orillas del mar de Mármara y el mar Negro, separada por el estrecho del Bósforo. Estambul no es la capital de Turquía, pero se ha convertido en el centro cultural, industrial y financiero del país, una de las ciudades más importantes del mundo. Estambul es una ciudad de perspectivas, una cuna de la historia con mezquitas majestuosas, patrimonio cultural único, miles de atracciones. Por lo tanto, al comprar un apartamento en Estambul, siempre estará en el centro del mundo. El sector inmobiliario se caracteriza por un piso que depende de las áreas. Cerca del mar hay casas bajas, villas de lujo. En las zonas para dormir hay mucha construcción de gran altura, rascacielos. Invertir en bienes raíces en Estambul le brindará buenas ganancias de capital y altos ingresos por alquileres, ya que la ciudad tiene un flujo constante de extranjeros, estudiantes, turistas, ciudadanos turcos asegurados de otras regiones.
Detalles de la propiedad
Año de construcción
Año de construcción
2023
Localización de la nueva construcción
Marmara Region, Turquía

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Demirtas, Turquía
de
€131,000
Complejo residencial Complex of villas with swimming pools and terraces close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
, Turquía
de
€700,000
Barrio residencial BUY YOUR APARTMENT IN TURKLER, ALANYA
Tuerkler, Turquía
de
€129,000
Barrio residencial 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur close to the beach
Karakocali, Turquía
de
€130,000
Complejo residencial Oniks
Mersin, Turquía
de
€68,000
Está viendo
Novyy ZhK na peresechenii vazhneyshih transportnyh magistraley goroda
Marmara Region, Turquía
de
€434,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada.
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Volver a Dejar una solicitud Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Kompleks na etape stroitelstva - Verhnyaya Oba - Alaniya
Complejo residencial Kompleks na etape stroitelstva - Verhnyaya Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turquía
de
€103,000
Ríndete a: 2024
Desarrollador: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 Apartments from 44 to 167 square meters. The distance to the sea is 5000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Barrio residencial Kvartira vashey mechty
Barrio residencial Kvartira vashey mechty
Yalinayak, Turquía
de
€63,000
Área 39–112 m²
24 propiedades 24
Ríndete a: 2023
¡Prepárense, amigos! ¡Ahora te contaré sobre la oportunidad que no se puede perder! ¿Alguna vez has soñado con tu propio rincón junto al mar? Entonces, ¡tenemos lo que necesitas! Le ofrecemos la oportunidad de comprar viviendas junto al mar en Mersin, que no solo superará todas sus expectativas, ¡sino que también hará que su vida sea increíblemente brillante e interesante! Puede elegir entre una amplia gama de opciones que se adaptan a todos los gustos y billeteras. ¡No te pierdas esta oportunidad única! ¡Contáctenos ahora mismo para obtener más información y comenzar un nuevo capítulo en su vida! 10 ETAPAS Los apartamentos son solo 1 + 1 dos tipos. Con un gran vestidor y sin vestidor !!!! EN CADA ETAPA, TOTAL 109 TRIMESTRE 1 + 1 - 69 M2 1 + 1 - 74 M2 DISTANCIA A LOS 300 METROS DE MAR 5% DE DESCUENTO, 100% de pago   PAGO POR EL PRISIÓN-PRISE-CEN, 50% EFECTIVO EN LA DISTANCIA ANTES DE MESES CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES 1). TODOS LOS MATERIALES DE T.S.E CERTIFICADO, Y EL MATERIAL DE LA 1ra CLASE será UTILIZADO. 2). SISTEMA DE GAS NAGRETERO Y NATURAL 3). BIMS TERMOSTICOS 4). SISTEMA PEQUEÑO 5). GENERADOR COMPLETO 6). HIDRO-TEPLOIZOLACIÓN DE LA BELLEZA 7). SISTEMA DE VIDEO 8). SISTEMA DE CÁMARO CENTRAL CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL INTERIOR 1). ESCALAS DE COOKHON 2. armario 3). ESCALAS DE BAÑO 4). COCINA FRONTERIZA 5). OKNA PVC 6). PINTURA DE IMPORTACIÓN EN LA BASE FORESTAL 7). LUZ PARA LA CLASE DE BAÑO 1 8). CLASE SOUL 1 9). CUBIERTA OPCIONAL 8 MM 10). FERROVIARIOS once. INSTALACIÓN DEL ACONDICIONADOR DE AIRE remolcado CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA DROGA 1). PISCINA ABIERTA 2). ESTACIONAMIENTO ABIERTO 3). LUGAR PARA NIÑOS 4). POLO DE BALONCESTO 5). CAMELIA 6). CAPPY DE BARBECY CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA ZONA DE USO GENERAL 1). VANNA 2). SAUNA 3). FITNES 4). TENIS SETALMENTE   COMPLECIONES 31/12/2023  
Barrio residencial property in Elite Life Residence in Mahmutlar Alanya
Barrio residencial property in Elite Life Residence in Mahmutlar Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turquía
de
€115,000
Elite Life Complex está ubicado en el centro de Mahmutlar, A 25 km del aeropuerto de Gazipasa El complejo ofrece alta calidad de vida y comodidad. El concepto de un complejo residencial de élite utiliza materiales y tecnologías de construcción de alta calidad ( sistema de aislamiento acústico, el mejor mármol ) Distancia del mar 350 metros Características de la infraestructura: - piscina al aire libre - solárium con tumbonas y sombrillas - zona de barbacoa - parque infantil - zona de SPA ( sauna finlandesa, hammam, salas de masajes ) - piscina cubierta - ascensor A poca distancia hay todo lo que necesita para una vida cómoda: tiendas, restaurantes, un bazar público, bancos, cajeros automáticos, escuelas y parques y mucho más ... Para obtener más información, escríbanos o llámenos, intentaremos hacer realidad su sueño.
Realting.com
Ir