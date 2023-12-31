Novyy ZhK na peresechenii vazhneyshih transportnyh magistraley goroda

Le ofrecemos nuevos apartamentos en Estambul – Distrito de Atashekhir Los siguientes diseños se presentan en el complejo residencial: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.La superficie del apartamento es de 70 a 202 m2.Estambul es la ciudad más grande de Turquía, que se encuentra simultáneamente en dos partes del mundo: Europa y Asia. La ciudad está ubicada a orillas del mar de Mármara y el mar Negro, separada por el estrecho del Bósforo. Estambul no es la capital de Turquía, pero se ha convertido en el centro cultural, industrial y financiero del país, una de las ciudades más importantes del mundo. Estambul es una ciudad de perspectivas, una cuna de la historia con mezquitas majestuosas, patrimonio cultural único, miles de atracciones. Por lo tanto, al comprar un apartamento en Estambul, siempre estará en el centro del mundo. El sector inmobiliario se caracteriza por un piso que depende de las áreas. Cerca del mar hay casas bajas, villas de lujo. En las zonas para dormir hay mucha construcción de gran altura, rascacielos. Invertir en bienes raíces en Estambul le brindará buenas ganancias de capital y altos ingresos por alquileres, ya que la ciudad tiene un flujo constante de extranjeros, estudiantes, turistas, ciudadanos turcos asegurados de otras regiones.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 Apartments from 44 to 167 square meters. The distance to the sea is 5000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
¡Prepárense, amigos! ¡Ahora te contaré sobre la oportunidad que no se puede perder! ¿Alguna vez has soñado con tu propio rincón junto al mar? Entonces, ¡tenemos lo que necesitas!
Le ofrecemos la oportunidad de comprar viviendas junto al mar en Mersin, que no solo superará todas sus expectativas, ¡sino que también hará que su vida sea increíblemente brillante e interesante! Puede elegir entre una amplia gama de opciones que se adaptan a todos los gustos y billeteras.
¡No te pierdas esta oportunidad única! ¡Contáctenos ahora mismo para obtener más información y comenzar un nuevo capítulo en su vida!
10 ETAPAS
Los apartamentos son solo 1 + 1 dos tipos. Con un gran vestidor y sin vestidor !!!!
EN CADA ETAPA, TOTAL 109 TRIMESTRE
1 + 1 - 69 M2
1 + 1 - 74 M2
DISTANCIA A LOS 300 METROS DE MAR
5% DE DESCUENTO, 100% de pago
PAGO POR EL PRISIÓN-PRISE-CEN, 50% EFECTIVO EN LA DISTANCIA ANTES DE MESES
CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES
1). TODOS LOS MATERIALES DE T.S.E CERTIFICADO, Y EL MATERIAL DE LA 1ra CLASE será UTILIZADO.
2). SISTEMA DE GAS NAGRETERO Y NATURAL
3). BIMS TERMOSTICOS
4). SISTEMA PEQUEÑO
5). GENERADOR COMPLETO
6). HIDRO-TEPLOIZOLACIÓN DE LA BELLEZA
7). SISTEMA DE VIDEO
8). SISTEMA DE CÁMARO CENTRAL
CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL INTERIOR
1). ESCALAS DE COOKHON
2. armario
3). ESCALAS DE BAÑO
4). COCINA FRONTERIZA
5). OKNA PVC
6). PINTURA DE IMPORTACIÓN EN LA BASE FORESTAL
7). LUZ PARA LA CLASE DE BAÑO 1
8). CLASE SOUL 1
9). CUBIERTA OPCIONAL 8 MM
10). FERROVIARIOS
once. INSTALACIÓN DEL ACONDICIONADOR DE AIRE remolcado
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA DROGA
1). PISCINA ABIERTA
2). ESTACIONAMIENTO ABIERTO
3). LUGAR PARA NIÑOS
4). POLO DE BALONCESTO
5). CAMELIA
6). CAPPY DE BARBECY
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA ZONA DE USO GENERAL
1). VANNA
2). SAUNA
3). FITNES
4). TENIS SETALMENTE
COMPLECIONES 31/12/2023
Elite Life Complex está ubicado en el centro de Mahmutlar, A 25 km del aeropuerto de Gazipasa El complejo ofrece alta calidad de vida y comodidad. El concepto de un complejo residencial de élite utiliza materiales y tecnologías de construcción de alta calidad ( sistema de aislamiento acústico, el mejor mármol ) Distancia del mar 350 metros Características de la infraestructura: - piscina al aire libre - solárium con tumbonas y sombrillas - zona de barbacoa - parque infantil - zona de SPA ( sauna finlandesa, hammam, salas de masajes ) - piscina cubierta - ascensor A poca distancia hay todo lo que necesita para una vida cómoda: tiendas, restaurantes, un bazar público, bancos, cajeros automáticos, escuelas y parques y mucho más ... Para obtener más información, escríbanos o llámenos, intentaremos hacer realidad su sueño.