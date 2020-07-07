Apart hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.

The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand, offers premium apartments in Rawai, 400 meters from the beach.

The complex covers 17,080 m² and consists of 8 blocks with a total of 516 units. Studio and one-bedroom (1+1) apartments are available.

Property details:

Distance to the sea: 400 m

Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2

Bathrooms: 1-2

Living area: 30 m² - 58 m²



✅ Guaranteed 6% income for 3 years (operated by Wyndham)

✅ The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

The price includes: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning, and a furniture package.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pools

Children's water slides

Walking paths

Restaurant and bar

SPA

Gym

Children's rooms

And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.