Apart hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.

The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand, offers premium apartments in Rawai, 400 meters from the beach.
The complex covers 17,080 m² and consists of 8 blocks with a total of 516 units. Studio and one-bedroom (1+1) apartments are available.
Property details:
✅ Guaranteed 6% income for 3 years (operated by Wyndham)
✅ The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.
The price includes: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning, and a furniture package.
Completion date: 2023.
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.