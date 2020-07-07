  1. Realting.com
  2. Tailandia
  3. Rawai
  4. Apart hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.

Apart hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.

Rawai, Tailandia
de
$147,000
BTC
1.7485357
ETH
91.6482336
USDT
145 336.6223571
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
11
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 32879
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 004140
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 16/11/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ciudad
    Rawai

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

The Wyndham La Vita Phuket hotel complex, managed by the world-renowned Wyndham hotel brand, offers premium apartments in Rawai, 400 meters from the beach.

The complex covers 17,080 m² and consists of 8 blocks with a total of 516 units. Studio and one-bedroom (1+1) apartments are available.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 400 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1-2
  • Living area: 30 m² - 58 m²


✅ Guaranteed 6% income for 3 years (operated by Wyndham)
✅ The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

The price includes: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning, and a furniture package.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Children's water slides
  • Walking paths
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's rooms
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Rawai, Tailandia

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial Siamese Bangtao
Thalang, Tailandia
de
$81,349
Complejo residencial Zhiloy kompleks v tihom i uyutnom rayone
Pattaya City, Tailandia
de
$73,051
Complejo residencial Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Pattaya City, Tailandia
de
$98,360
Complejo residencial New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the well-known international school, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Tailandia
de
$757,186
Complejo residencial Kompleks s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
Pattaya City, Tailandia
de
$241,996
Está viendo
Apart hotel Hotel rooms at the Wyndham La Vita Phuket complex.
Rawai, Tailandia
de
$147,000
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Complejo residencial Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Complejo residencial Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Complejo residencial Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Complejo residencial Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Complejo residencial Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia
de
$177,000
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2027
Bamboo Forest is a new premium residential complex in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close to Layan Beach and Bang Tao (1.5 km). This Mediterranean-style complex consists of three 7-story buildings, containing 135 units – studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 41 …
Agencia
Smart Home
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.
Complejo residencial Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.
Complejo residencial Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.
Complejo residencial Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.
Complejo residencial Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.
Complejo residencial Wyndham Fantasea complex in Chalong.
Chalong, Tailandia
de
$78,750
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2026
A new residential complex managed by the world-renowned hotel brand Wyndham offers premium living in the Chalong area of ​​Phuket. The complex comprises 398 apartments located on a 7,420 m² plot, with a total built-up area of ​​25,000 m². Property details: Distance to sea: 8,900 …
Agencia
Smart Home
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$1,25M
El complejo consta de 6 villas exclusivas.Características:seguridad alrededor de la horapiscina privada con zona de salónplazas de aparcamientoInstalaciones y equipos en la casa Ventanas de aluminioUbicación e infraestructura cercana Supermercado y centro comercial - 2,5 kmBlue Tree Water Pa…
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Tailandia
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
07.07.2020
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
Mostrar todas las publicaciones