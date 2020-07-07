Complejo residencial Apartments near the beach in Kata area.

  1. Realting.com
Apartments near the beach in Kata area.

Karon, Tailandia
de
$129,097
9
ID: 28851
Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ciudad
    Karon

Características del objeto

Sobre el complejo

This modern Mediterranean-style residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Kata Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of eight seven-story buildings, two parking buildings, and a pet-friendly area. The project includes 760 apartments ranging in size from 28 m² to 168 m², including studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, and penthouses.

The complex offers everything for comfortable living and relaxation, and is close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and popular Phuket attractions.

The apartments are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style using warm colors and natural materials. Spacious rooms, a modern kitchen, and large windows create a comfortable space with views of the greenery and surrounding landscapes.

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Completion date: Q2 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga area
  • Mini-cinema
  • Coworking areas
  • Game room
  • And much more

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Karon, Tailandia

