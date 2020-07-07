  1. Realting.com
  Complejo residencial The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia
$173,000
13
ID: 28072
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Choeng Thale
  • Pueblo
    Ban Bang Thao

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2025
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Above Element is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas, Choeng Thale, just 2.5 km from Bang Tao Beach.

This Mediterranean-style complex consists of two 7-story buildings, housing 263 units – one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 38 sq m to 138 sq m.

All apartments are offered turnkey. The interior design is Mediterranean in style, featuring light tones.

Shops, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping arcades, and the Villa Market supermarket are all within a 5-minute walk of the complex. Nearby attractions include the Laguna Golf Club, the renowned Xana and Catch beach clubs, and the Blue Tree Water Park.

Investment opportunities:

  • Participation in a rental pool
  • Guaranteed return: (terms will be discussed individually)
  • Complex management: International management company (currently under discussion, but a well-known company will be selected)

Completion date: Q4 2025

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds with a garden
  • Two swimming pools for adults, one for children
  • Rooftop gardens with cocktail bars
  • Lobby Reception
  • Concierge service
  • Dynamic professional sports complex
  • Restaurant
  • Coworking area
  • Children's play club
  • Multifunctional library
  • 24/7 security
  • Daily shuttle bus to the supermarket, water park, and beach

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Ban Bang Thao, Tailandia

