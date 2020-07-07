  1. Realting.com
  4. Complejo residencial Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Complejo residencial Apartments at the Radisson Blu - Laya Resort, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Choeng Thale, Tailandia
$135,000
1.6057981
84.1667452
133 472.4082872
ID: 28087
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 23/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Choeng Thale

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

The Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

For investors:

🟦Management - Radisson Blu for 15+10 years.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 70%/30%
🟦Guaranteed rental income of 6% per annum for 5 years.

✅Payback period: 5 to 7 years
✅Capitalization growth of up to 50% in 5 years
✅Expected return of up to 17% per annum

🟦The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

This condition is initially specified in the sales contract, meaning you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

Phase 1 (sold): the operating Laya Resort 5* hotel complex
Phase 2 (on sale): the Radisson Blu hotel, consisting of three 7-story buildings, is currently for sale:

  • Studio - 25 m2
  • One-bedroom units - 35 m2 and 50 m2
  • Two- and three-bedroom units - 70 m2 and 75 m2

Building G: 209 units • Building H: 230 units • Building I: 94 units.

🟦The residences are fully furnished and equipped with appliances, linens, tableware, etc.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - 30+30+30

Down payment 30%
No-interest installments until completion of construction

Construction completion: Q2-3 2026.
Hotel opening: Q4 2026 - Q1 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Restaurants and bars
  • Fitness area
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Swimming pools and relaxation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Children's playground for all ages
  • Animation
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Choeng Thale, Tailandia

