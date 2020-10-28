  1. Realting.com
  Chipre
  Konia
  Piso en edificio nuevo AURA

Piso en edificio nuevo AURA

Konia, Chipre
$274,162
11
Localización

  • País
    Chipre
  • Barrio
    Paphos District
  • Ciudad
    Konia

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

    Clase de confort
    2027
    2

Detalles del exterior

  Aparcamientos

  Piscina
  Área vallada
  Ascensor

Además

  Empresa de gestión
  Tour online
  Concesión de un permiso de residencia

Sobre el complejo

Welcome to Konia Aura, an exclusive residential development set in the peaceful hills of Konia Village, just minutes from Pafos town and the coastline. Designed with contemporary architecture and refined aesthetics, Konia Aura offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that welcome natural light and open to magnificent sea views. Residents can enjoy premium facilities, including an overflow swimming pool with unobstructed sea view, BBQ and recreational area, private storage room for each apartment, and energy efficiency class A standards — all thoughtfully crafted to elevate the everyday experience. With its balance of modern sophistication, peaceful surroundings, and inspiring vistas, Konia Aura is more than a home. It is a serene retreat, embodying the true spirit of modern Mediterranean living at its finest.

Apartamentos
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Precio del apartamento, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
Área, m² 73.0
Precio por m², USD 3,756
Precio del apartamento, USD 274,162
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
Área, m² 94.0
Precio por m², USD 3,972
Precio del apartamento, USD 373,327

Localización en el mapa

Konia, Chipre
Transporte

