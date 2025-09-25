  1. Realting.com
  2. Rumänien
  3. Bukarest
  Gewerbeimmobilien 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

Gewerbeimmobilien 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

Bukarest, Rumänien
von
$1,59M
von
$397/m²
;
2
ID: 28103
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 25.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Rumänien
  • Stadt
    Bukarest
  • Metro
    Iancului (~ 700 m)

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Tafel
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    1

Innere Details

Heizen:

  • Individuelle Heizung

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft

Über den Komplex

We present an exceptional long-term investment opportunity: a warehouse situated in the Pantelimon area, just 0.8 km from the Bucharest Ring Road. With superb access to the Ring Road and a bus stop located right in front, commuting for employees is extremely convenient. This warehouse currently accommodates five long-term tenants, including well-known companies utilizing the space for both production and storage needs. Managing this property requires very little effort thanks to its outstanding profitability. For more information and to schedule a visit, please reach out to us. Thank you.

Standort auf der Karte

Bukarest, Rumänien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege

Sie sehen gerade
Gewerbeimmobilien 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented
Bukarest, Rumänien
von
$1,59M
