  1. Realting.com
  2. Rumänien
  3. Bukarest
  4. Wohnkomplex Barajul Arges Street Bucharest

Wohnkomplex Barajul Arges Street Bucharest

Bukarest, Rumänien
von
$1,64M
von
$5,756/m²
BTC
19.5627142
ETH
1 025.3654879
USDT
1 626 034.1392760
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 28102
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 25.09.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Rumänien
  • Stadt
    Bukarest
  • Metro
    Aurel Vlaicu (~ 800 m)

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Tafel
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    5

Innere Details

Heizen:

  • Individuelle Heizung

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Verleihung der Staatsbürgerschaft

Über den Komplex

We're selling a gorgeous, fully furnished penthouse in a new building in French Village, super close to Herastrau Park.

Check out this unique, luxury furnished penthouse in French Village, just a couple minutes from the biggest park in Bucharest. Its the highly rated neighborhood of the Romanian capital, with lot of requests both for sellings and rentings. people living in this area are mostly expats, very close to coroprations or Embassies/ Consulates nearby and also using the international kindergardends and schools around.

Prices almost doubled in the last 5 years here so we recommend it not only for personal use or renting but also for constant prices appreciation. If you are looking for an option how to diversify your investment portofolio, we totally recommend this unique property.

For more details do not hesitate to contact us via email/ phone/ whatsapp.

 

Thank you!

 

Standort auf der Karte

Bukarest, Rumänien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Aparthotel in einem 4-Sterne-Hotel in Bukarest, betrieben von der Wyndham-Hotelkette
Otopeni, Rumänien
von
$183,089
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Barajul Arges Street Bucharest
Bukarest, Rumänien
von
$1,64M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Aparthotel in einem 4-Sterne-Hotel in Bukarest, betrieben von der Wyndham-Hotelkette
Aparthotel in einem 4-Sterne-Hotel in Bukarest, betrieben von der Wyndham-Hotelkette
Aparthotel in einem 4-Sterne-Hotel in Bukarest, betrieben von der Wyndham-Hotelkette
Aparthotel in einem 4-Sterne-Hotel in Bukarest, betrieben von der Wyndham-Hotelkette
Aparthotel in einem 4-Sterne-Hotel in Bukarest, betrieben von der Wyndham-Hotelkette
Alle anzeigen Aparthotel in einem 4-Sterne-Hotel in Bukarest, betrieben von der Wyndham-Hotelkette
Aparthotel in einem 4-Sterne-Hotel in Bukarest, betrieben von der Wyndham-Hotelkette
Otopeni, Rumänien
von
$183,089
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Investitionsmöglichkeit: Zimmer im 4-Sterne-BUCHAREST AIRPORT HOTEL unter dem Management der Wyndham-Gruppe   ✔️ Lage: Nur 150 Meter von den Terminals des internationalen Flughafens Bukarest entfernt – 16 Millionen Passagiere pro Jahr ✔️ Bis zu 15 % jährliches passives Einkommen nac…
Immobilienagentur
Darton Global
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
Darton Global
Sprachen
English, Русский, Español, Українська
Realting.com
Gehen