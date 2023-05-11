Russland
Neue Gebäude
Neue Gebäude
Wohnungen in Neubauten in Russland
Neue Häuser in Russland
Alle Neubauten in Russland
49
Projekte im Bau
Neue Projekte
Abgeschlossene Projekte
Entwickler in Russland
Wohn-
Wohnung in Russland
Studio
Haus in Russland
Villa
Ferienhaus
Stadthaus
Grundstück in Russland
VIP-Immobilien in Russland
Makler finden in Russland
Immobilienagenturen in Russland
Immobilienmakler in Russland
Geschäfts-
Alle Gewerbeimmobilien in Russland
Restaurant, Café
Hotel
Büro
Produktion
Investition
Lager
Fertiges Geschäft
VIP-Immobilien
Anlageimmobilien in Russland
Makler finden in Russland
Immobilienagenturen in Russland
Immobilienmakler in Russland
Miete
Kurzfristige Vermietung
Langfristige Vermietung
Einwanderung
Einwanderungsprogramme
Aufenthaltsgenehmigung
Niederlassungserlaubnis
Staatsangehörigkeit
Einen Berater finden
Einwanderungsberater
Nachrichten
Immobilien Nachrichten
Flüge und Hotels
Realting.com
Russland
Föderationskreis Zentralrussland
Troitsky Administrative Okrug
poselenie Voronovskoe
Wohnimmobilien in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
94 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Bewertung
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
4
200 m²
9
€ 2,041,294
Haus 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
3
72 m²
6
€ 582,498
Haus 1 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
1
40 m²
8
€ 371,807
Haus 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
3
70 m²
5
€ 386,388
Haus 2 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
2
65 m²
8
€ 583,227
Haus 5 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
5
204 m²
8
€ 1,822,584
Haus 5 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
5
165 m²
6
€ 1,603,873
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
4
98 m²
8
€ 583,227
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
4
212 m²
19
€ 1,093,550
Haus 6 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
6
237 m²
9
€ 2,216,262
Haus 2 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
2
100 m²
3
€ 626,969
Haus 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
3
113 m²
6
€ 2,770,327
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
4
85 m²
5
€ 626,969
Haus 2 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
2
66 m²
11
€ 568,500
Haus 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
3
208 m²
17
€ 2,645,061
Haus 2 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
2
116 m²
12
€ 2,405,810
Haus 5 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
5
277 m²
8
€ 1,895,487
Haus 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
3
79 m²
5
€ 408,259
Haus 2 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
2
60 m²
4
€ 947,743
Haus 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
3
128 m²
9
€ 1,603,873
Haus 2 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
2
76 m²
21
€ 756,737
Haus 4 Zimmer
Bezobrazovo, Russland
4
241 m²
3
€ 258,229
Haus 6 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
6
261 m²
7
€ 2,755,178
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
4
217 m²
5
€ 4,374,200
Haus 5 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
5
318 m²
2
€ 328,656
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
4
112 m²
7
€ 1,164,995
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
4
213 m²
8
€ 4,374,200
Haus 5 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
5
160 m²
9
€ 2,644,858
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
3
75 m²
7
€ 750,904
Haus 6 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
6
247 m²
6
€ 1,966,932
