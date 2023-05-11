Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russland
  3. Föderationskreis Zentralrussland
  4. Troitsky Administrative Okrug
  5. poselenie Voronovskoe

Wohnimmobilien in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland

94 immobilienobjekte total found
Haus 4 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 200 m²
Etagenzahl 9
€ 2,041,294
Haus 3 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 72 m²
Etagenzahl 6
€ 582,498
Haus 1 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 1 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 1
Fläche 40 m²
Etagenzahl 8
€ 371,807
Haus 3 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 70 m²
Etagenzahl 5
€ 386,388
Haus 2 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 2 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 2
Fläche 65 m²
Etagenzahl 8
€ 583,227
Haus 5 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 5 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 5
Fläche 204 m²
Etagenzahl 8
€ 1,822,584
Haus 5 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 5 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 5
Fläche 165 m²
Etagenzahl 6
€ 1,603,873
Haus 4 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 98 m²
Etagenzahl 8
€ 583,227
Haus 4 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 212 m²
Etagenzahl 19
€ 1,093,550
Haus 6 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 6 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 6
Fläche 237 m²
Etagenzahl 9
€ 2,216,262
Haus 2 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 2 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 2
Fläche 100 m²
Etagenzahl 3
€ 626,969
Haus 3 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 113 m²
Etagenzahl 6
€ 2,770,327
Haus 4 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 85 m²
Etagenzahl 5
€ 626,969
Haus 2 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 2 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 2
Fläche 66 m²
Etagenzahl 11
€ 568,500
Haus 3 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 208 m²
Etagenzahl 17
€ 2,645,061
Haus 2 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 2 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 2
Fläche 116 m²
Etagenzahl 12
€ 2,405,810
Haus 5 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 5 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 5
Fläche 277 m²
Etagenzahl 8
€ 1,895,487
Haus 3 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 79 m²
Etagenzahl 5
€ 408,259
Haus 2 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 2 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 2
Fläche 60 m²
Etagenzahl 4
€ 947,743
Haus 3 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 128 m²
Etagenzahl 9
€ 1,603,873
Haus 2 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 2 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 2
Fläche 76 m²
Etagenzahl 21
€ 756,737
Haus 4 Zimmer in Bezobrazovo, Russland
Haus 4 Zimmer
Bezobrazovo, Russland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 241 m²
Etagenzahl 3
€ 258,229
Haus 6 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 6 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 6
Fläche 261 m²
Etagenzahl 7
€ 2,755,178
Haus 4 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 217 m²
Etagenzahl 5
€ 4,374,200
Haus 5 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 5 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 5
Fläche 318 m²
Etagenzahl 2
€ 328,656
Haus 4 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 112 m²
Etagenzahl 7
€ 1,164,995
Haus 4 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 4 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 4
Fläche 213 m²
Etagenzahl 8
€ 4,374,200
Haus 5 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 5 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 5
Fläche 160 m²
Etagenzahl 9
€ 2,644,858
Wohnung 3 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Wohnung 3 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 3
Fläche 75 m²
Etagenzahl 7
€ 750,904
Haus 6 Zimmer in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Haus 6 Zimmer
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russland
Zimmer 6
Fläche 247 m²
Etagenzahl 6
€ 1,966,932

