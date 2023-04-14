Weißrussland
Realting.com
Weißrussland
Woblast Homel
Homel
Häuser
Hauser in Homel, Weißrussland
45 immobilienobjekte total found
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
97 m²
€ 24,430
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
229 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
A lonely house is urgently looking for a caring owner! Located in a quiet cozy corner of the…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
138 m²
€ 47,051
Zu verkaufen ein Wohnhaus. Haus mit Gasheizung, zentralisierte Wasserversorgung. PVC-F…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
86 m²
€ 36,193
The house is located in a quiet, cozy, comfortable place in the city of Gomel. Transport sto…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
62 m²
€ 28,049
Residential building for sale in. Gomel, Dr. Sverdlovsky 3rd. House - wooden log house 1977 …
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
71 m²
€ 47,955
One-apartment one-story residential building for sale in Novobelitsk district of Gomel, ul. …
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
173 m²
€ 67,861
Ein solides Wohngebäude von 173 m2 im Bezirk Zheleznodorozhny. Gomel. mn. Prudok st. Y…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
74 m²
€ 45,241
Ferienhaus
Homel, Weißrussland
229 m²
€ 99,530
Ein modernes Häuschen im Dorf Victory. Bau: 2009-2014. Foundation: Blockblock. PSG-Wände 300…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
164 m²
€ 122,150
For sale is a modern house of 163.6 m2 of total area in an environmentally friendly area of …
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
99 m²
€ 29,859
House for sale in Novobelitsk district with a total area of 99 m2. The house has replaced wi…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
60 m²
€ 32,573
The house is log-shaped, with an area of 59.9 sq.m. — Plot of 15 acres in PNV. — Central wat…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
103 m²
€ 49,765
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
480 m²
€ 171,915
Stilvolles und modernes Zuhause!Lage Das Haus liegt eine 10-minütige Fahrt vom Zentrum von G…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
106 m²
€ 62,432
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
82 m²
€ 24,430
Ein Teil des Hauses steht zum Verkauf in der Nizhnebrilevskaya Straße. Das Haus ist in gutem…
Ferienhaus
Homel, Weißrussland
229 m²
€ 74,195
Ein einsames Haus sucht dringend einen fürsorglichen Besitzer! Das Hotel liegt in einer ruhi…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
67 m²
€ 20,358
Part of the house for sale in Balice. Separate entrance. In good condition. There is gas, wa…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
85 m²
€ 44,788
For sale one-story brick residential building 1976/1992 built on a plot of 7.7 hundred. The …
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
€ 32,573
Haus - Holz Blockhaus 1977 mit drei Wohnzimmern, mit Brettern gebürstet, Pvkh-Fenstern, mit …
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
109 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Zum Verkauf steht ein zweistöckiges Haus mit einem rauen Finish ( New Life ). Hier finden Ih…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
120 m²
€ 35,740
Haus in Romanovichi-2. Was könnte besser sein als dein eigenes Zuhause? Nur ein Haus, das um…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
16 m²
€ 20,358
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
18 m²
€ 16,287
Zu verkaufen Blockschränke von Quadratmetern mit einem Grundstück im lebenslangen Besitz von…
Ferienhaus
Homel, Weißrussland
262 m²
€ 162,867
Energieeffizientes Haus zum Verkauf in einem Schlafbereich. Sie näherten sich dem Bau des Ha…
Ferienhaus
Homel, Weißrussland
274 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Ein echter Palast mit einer luxuriösen Füllung! Die Grundstruktur von 351,8 m2 von 2004 geba…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
76 m²
€ 17,734
For sale 29/50 shares of a one-story log cabin with a total area of 117 square meters on a l…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
56 m²
€ 22,620
Haus in Wohnzustand, warm, trocken. PVC-Fenster, Gasheizung, ausgestattete Küche. Gut gepfle…
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
600 m²
€ 45,241
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
75 m²
€ 33,026
Ein gemütliches einstöckiges Backsteinhaus zum Verkauf im Zentrum von Belitsa. Das Haus ist …
