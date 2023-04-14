Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
  1. Realting.com
  2. Weißrussland
  3. Woblast Homel
  4. Homel
  5. Häuser

Hauser in Homel, Weißrussland

45 immobilienobjekte total found
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
97 m²
€ 24,430
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
229 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
A lonely house is urgently looking for a caring owner! Located in a quiet cozy corner of the…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
138 m²
€ 47,051
Zu verkaufen ein Wohnhaus.  Haus mit Gasheizung, zentralisierte Wasserversorgung. PVC-F…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
86 m²
€ 36,193
The house is located in a quiet, cozy, comfortable place in the city of Gomel. Transport sto…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
62 m²
€ 28,049
Residential building for sale in. Gomel, Dr. Sverdlovsky 3rd. House - wooden log house 1977 …
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
71 m²
€ 47,955
One-apartment one-story residential building for sale in Novobelitsk district of Gomel, ul. …
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
173 m²
€ 67,861
 Ein solides Wohngebäude von 173 m2 im Bezirk Zheleznodorozhny. Gomel. mn. Prudok st. Y…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
74 m²
€ 45,241
Ferienhausin Homel, Weißrussland
Ferienhaus
Homel, Weißrussland
229 m²
€ 99,530
Ein modernes Häuschen im Dorf Victory. Bau: 2009-2014. Foundation: Blockblock. PSG-Wände 300…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
164 m²
€ 122,150
For sale is a modern house of 163.6 m2 of total area in an environmentally friendly area of …
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
99 m²
€ 29,859
House for sale in Novobelitsk district with a total area of 99 m2. The house has replaced wi…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
60 m²
€ 32,573
The house is log-shaped, with an area of 59.9 sq.m. — Plot of 15 acres in PNV. — Central wat…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
103 m²
€ 49,765
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
480 m²
€ 171,915
Stilvolles und modernes Zuhause!Lage Das Haus liegt eine 10-minütige Fahrt vom Zentrum von G…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
106 m²
€ 62,432
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
82 m²
€ 24,430
Ein Teil des Hauses steht zum Verkauf in der Nizhnebrilevskaya Straße. Das Haus ist in gutem…
Ferienhausin Homel, Weißrussland
Ferienhaus
Homel, Weißrussland
229 m²
€ 74,195
Ein einsames Haus sucht dringend einen fürsorglichen Besitzer! Das Hotel liegt in einer ruhi…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
67 m²
€ 20,358
Part of the house for sale in Balice. Separate entrance. In good condition. There is gas, wa…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
85 m²
€ 44,788
For sale one-story brick residential building 1976/1992 built on a plot of 7.7 hundred. The …
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
€ 32,573
Haus - Holz Blockhaus 1977 mit drei Wohnzimmern, mit Brettern gebürstet, Pvkh-Fenstern, mit …
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
109 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Zum Verkauf steht ein zweistöckiges Haus mit einem rauen Finish ( New Life ). Hier finden Ih…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
120 m²
€ 35,740
Haus in Romanovichi-2. Was könnte besser sein als dein eigenes Zuhause? Nur ein Haus, das um…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
16 m²
€ 20,358
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
18 m²
€ 16,287
Zu verkaufen Blockschränke von Quadratmetern mit einem Grundstück im lebenslangen Besitz von…
Ferienhausin Homel, Weißrussland
Ferienhaus
Homel, Weißrussland
262 m²
€ 162,867
Energieeffizientes Haus zum Verkauf in einem Schlafbereich. Sie näherten sich dem Bau des Ha…
Ferienhausin Homel, Weißrussland
Ferienhaus
Homel, Weißrussland
274 m²
Preis auf Anfrage
Ein echter Palast mit einer luxuriösen Füllung! Die Grundstruktur von 351,8 m2 von 2004 geba…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
76 m²
€ 17,734
For sale 29/50 shares of a one-story log cabin with a total area of 117 square meters on a l…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
56 m²
€ 22,620
Haus in Wohnzustand, warm, trocken. PVC-Fenster, Gasheizung, ausgestattete Küche. Gut gepfle…
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
600 m²
€ 45,241
Hausin Homel, Weißrussland
Haus
Homel, Weißrussland
75 m²
€ 33,026
Ein gemütliches einstöckiges Backsteinhaus zum Verkauf im Zentrum von Belitsa. Das Haus ist …

Immobilienangaben in Homel, Weißrussland

mit Bergblick
mit Meerblick
mit Schwimmbad
günstige
luxuriös
Realting.com
Gehen