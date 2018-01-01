  1. Realting.com
Zeray Construction Inc.

Türkei, Gültepe, Miralay Mümtaz Cd. No:1, 41100 İzmit/Kocaeli
Zeray Construction Inc.
Bauherr
2007
English, Русский, Türkçe
www.zerayinsaat.com.tr
Über den Entwickler

Mit seiner Erfahrung und seinem Projektverständnis, das Standards ändert, realisiert Zeray Lebensprojekte in vielen verschiedenen Bereichen mit einer innovativen Perspektive. Qualitätsprinzipien, Verantwortungsbewusstsein gegenüber der Umwelt und dem menschlichen Leben sowie ein Wertverständnis gehören zu den unveränderlichen Prinzipien von Zeray.

Unsere Grundprinzipien sind der Aufbau moderner Lebensräume mit einer innovativen Perspektive, einem Verantwortungsbewusstsein gegenüber der Umwelt und dem menschlichen Leben.

Zeray Future Deluxe City
Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2024

Unser Projekt befindet sich in Etimesgut, Ankara, im am besten geeigneten neuen Siedlungsgebiet für
Zoneneinteilung und Bewertung. Es ist als 4 Blocks und 338 Wohnungen auf einer Fläche von 20.000 m2 positioniert. Dort
sind normale Wohnungen beginnen von 1 + 1 bis 4 + 1 und Penthouse-Wohnungen mit Pools. Alle unsere 4 + 1 Wohnungen haben
ein türkisches Bad und eine Sauna. In unserem Projekt gibt es rund um die Uhr ein Sicherheitssystem. Außerdem dort
Es gibt viele Aktivitätsbereiche wie Spa, Innenpool, Massageräume, Fitness, Innen- und Außenbereich
Kinderspielplätze, Yoga, Pilates und Café-Lounge als Gemeinschaftsbereiche.

Zeray Effect Kartepe
Zeray Effect Kartepe
Sarimese, Türkei

Unser Projekt besteht aus 4 Blöcken, 130 Wohnungen und 35 Gewerbeeinheiten auf einer Fläche von 12.500 m2 in Kartepe, Kocaeli. Es gibt Loft-, Terrassenduplex-, Garten- und Zwischengeschoss-Apartmenttypen von 1 + 1 bis 4 + 1.In unserem Projekt gibt es rund um die Uhr ein Sicherheitssystem. Zu den öffentlichen Bereichen gehört außerdem a
Teich, Innen- und Außenpools, Sauna, Fitness, Snackbar und Innenparkplatz. Unser Projekt befindet sich in sehr zentraler Lage und ist 10 Minuten von öffentlichen Verkehrsmitteln, dem Stadtzentrum und Einkaufszentren entfernt. Es ist auch 75 Minuten von Istanbul, 45 Minuten vom Flughafen Sabiha Gökçen, 20 Minuten von Sapanca, 35 Minuten von Yalova und 80 Minuten von Bursa entfernt.

Zeray Dora Hill
Zeray Dora Hill
Izmit, Türkei
von € 116,090
85 m² 1 Wohnung
Kapitulation vor: 2024

Unser Projekt besteht aus 6 Blöcken und 430 Wohnungen auf einer Fläche von 30.000 m2 im Stadtteil Çayırköy in Kocaeli.is. In unseren 7-stöckigen Blöcken haben wir Gartenduplex, Dachduplex und regelmäßige Flat-Optionen von 1 + 1 bis 4,5 + 1. Im Rahmen des Projekts gibt es in einigen unserer Apartments Saunen und türkische Bäder. Auf unserer Website gibt es offene und geschlossene Schwimmbäder, Kinderspielplätze im Tür- und Außenbereich, Unterhaltungsbereiche für Erwachsene, Amphitheater, Café, Basketballplatz, Tennisplatz, Fitness, Türkisches Bad, Sauna als Gemeinschaftsraum mit 24/7 Sicherheit.

Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Fevziye, Türkei

Das Projekt Kırsal Sapanca ist als 26 Villen auf einer Fläche von 16.400 m2 positioniert. Jede unserer Villen hat eine Fläche von 295 m2 und besteht aus 4 Zimmern und 1 Wohnzimmer. Die Gartenbereiche unserer Villen beginnen bei 150 m2 und erreichen bis zu 540 m2. Auf dem Gelände befindet sich rund um die Uhr ein Sicherheitssystem. Jede unserer Villen verfügt über ein Smart-Home-System, einen privaten Parkplatz und ein Aquarium. Darüber hinaus gibt es verschiedene soziale Bereiche, einen Außenpool, einen Sportbereich, ein Türkisches Bad, eine Sauna, Kunsträume und Ruhebereiche.

Zeray Dilasa Orman
Zeray Dilasa Orman
Pasadag Mahallesi, Türkei
Kapitulation vor: 2024

Unser Projekt besteht aus 20 Blöcken und 660 Wohnungen auf einer Fläche von 65.000 m2 im Bezirk Yuvacık
ist von Kocaeli. Es gibt Gartenduplex, Terrassenduplex und normale flache Optionen von 1 + 1 bis 4 + 1,
von 89 m2 bis 355 m2.In unseren Apartments gibt es ein Türkisches Bad und eine Sauna. Offen und geschlossen
Schwimmbäder, Sauna, Türkisches Bad, Seen, Fitnessstudio, Kinderspielplätze, Basketballplatz,
Volleyballplatz, Tennisplätze, Amphitheaterbereich, offene und geschlossene Parkplätze und Wälder
als Gemeinschaftsbereiche mit 24/7 Sicherheitssystem auf unserer Website.

Bilal Alahmar
Bilal Alahmar
Husein Rahmanov
Husein Rahmanov
3 Immobilienobjekte
