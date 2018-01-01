realtortopdubai

  1. Realting.com
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Aspect Tower, Business Bay Office 2601, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Immobilienagentur
2016
English, Русский
range.ae
The Range story began with a small, but diligent team of realty experts hand-picked by our Founder, Mr. Nitin Chopra. Our journey this far has been profound with milestone victories that led us on the path for expansion within our team. Our organizational strength has increased to 100 skillful specialists that know the Dubai real estate market like the back of their hand. However, we have always maintained the same ethos, choosing individuals who are committed to providing you with unrivalled service and in-depth knowledge.

Our combined experience of over two decades makes Range one of the most experienced corporate real estate providers in the region that has seen the Dubai market grow from its early days to the incredible opportunities that it offers today. Our team has experienced the many highs and lows of the market, ensuring we always know the best option for our clients, and since our inception, Range has grown to become the ultimate all-in-one solution for the Dubai real estate market.

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Kapitulation vor: -2026
Verkaufsbeginn des zweiten Tower on Bluewaters des Qualitäts- und renommierten Entwicklers Meraas ^
Dieses Projekt befindet sich in einer einzigartigen Lage, die es den Bewohnern ermöglicht, die Wahrzeichen von Dubai auf wichtigen Autobahnen, Straßennetzen und Wanderwegen zu erreichen.
Das Projekt selbst umfasst:
2 GEBÄUDE ( der erste ausverkauft in 3 Stunden )
672 Opfer
QUARTALS MIT 1, 2, 3 und 4 SPARKERN
3 PENTHAUS
1 ROSNISCHE EINHEIT
KURORTBASSIN
KINDERPOOL
PASTEN CLUB
GRÜNE GEBIETE UND PRÜFUNG FÜR DEN BARBEC
TENNIS KOPT

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von € 467,189
76–156 m² 3 Wohnungen
Kapitulation vor: -2026
Beginn des Verkaufs von Luxusapartments Design Quarter im kreativsten Bereich von Dubai!

Im Herzen des Dubai Design District steigt das neue Flaggschiff-Projekt von Meraas – Design Quarter bei d3 stolz an.

Rund um – der Hauptsitz weltberühmter Modehäuser und Startbüros. Der kreativste Bereich, in dem die größten Veranstaltungen zu Mode, Musik, Kultur und Kunst stattfinden.

📍 Dubai Design District

Die Bewohner des Design Quarter bei d3 werden die ersten im weltberühmten Designviertel von Dubai sein!

?? 安 Der Verkauf beginnt am 18. März. Sie haben noch Zeit, als Erster die beste Option zu buchen.

Die attraktivsten Preise in der Region!
Zum Kauf stehen Apartments mit 1-3 Schlafzimmern zur Verfügung. 

Durchschnittspreise:
💵 - Durchschnittspreis für 1-Zimmer-Wohnung $ 510 000 ( ~ 38 418 000 ₽ )
💵 - Durchschnittspreis für Wohnungen mit 2 Schlafzimmern $ 788 000 ( ~ 59 360 000 ₽ )
💵 - Durchschnittspreis für Wohnungen mit 3 Schlafzimmern $ 1.161 Millionen ( ~ 87 458 000 ₽ )
Fläche von 75m ²

Komplexe Infrastruktur:
• Außenpool
• Fitnessstudio
• Grillplatz
• Gourmet-Restaurants
• Parks und grüne Gärten
• Spielplätze
• Tennis- und Basketballplätze 

Projektdurchführung – Mai 2027

Überprüfen Sie die Details und hinterlassen Sie Ihre Reservierungsanfrage zum besten Preis 📩

Aliaksandr Liatchenia
Aliaksandr Liatchenia
Aliaksandr Liatchenia
3 Immobilienobjekte
