Private Luxury Collection

We provide a full range of real estate services in Portugal. We select real estate taking into account your needs, including we find off-market objects, evaluate the condition of objects in more than 10 parameters: quality and environmental friendliness, the state of engineering networks, opportunities for redevelopment, burdens and restrictions, legal cleanliness, location and transport accessibility, social and commercial infrastructure, attractiveness for investment. We organize views. We help to apply for a mortgage – we apply to several banks at once, we help accelerate decision-making. We advise on tax nuances and draw up a Portuguese tax number. We provide full legal support for transactions. Licensed by Banco de Portugal for opening accounts and issuing loans. Employees underwent professional training at the IFB Banking Institute. License 0006376. Professional liability is insured by Hiscox.