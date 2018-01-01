  1. Realting.com
Novyy proekt v samom serdce Antalii - Konyaalty

Antalya, Turcja
€189,815
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Konyaalti - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 171 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 m. Konyalty is a rapidly developing area of Antalya. It consists of 39 microdistricts, 5 of which are close to the coast. Free access to the beach, gentle entry into the sea, sun loungers at every turn and stalls with pleasant prices - all this attracts tourists. Small pebbles pleasantly burns the feet, and the diversity of leisure does not stop growing. In front of the inhabitants of Konyalta there are many opportunities for spending time: to admire the sea, walk along the modern promenade, to engage in water sports or to see all of Antalya, climbing the Tenektep funicular. Buying an apartment in the KonyaaltyRayon area is suitable for visionary investors or those who have long dreamed of sifting their own nest by the sea. Cognals are interesting not only for relaxation, but also for year-round living. Affordable housing prices, a convenient location between the historic city center and the popular Kemer resort, the sea with the Blue Flag assigned to it and the developed infrastructure bring many foreigners to Konyalty. A Russian school is located on the territory of the district, most of the local residents speak Russian. Accommodation in Konyalta remains available: it is here that you can purchase both modest apartments for seasonal stay and luxury real estate. Actual real estate in Konyaalti is presented in the database of our agency. Leave the application and we will select the most suitable option for you!
