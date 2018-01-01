Novyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy

Stay Property offers a new project in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The residential complex includes apartments with a 1 + 1 layout. The area of apartments is from 59 to 67 square meters. The project also has villas 2 + 1 with an area of 106 m2. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Nowe mieszkania na sprzedaż w Oba - Alanya. Dom ma układy mieszkań: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia od 82,5 do 165 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1600 metrów. Nabrzeże Oba nad słynną Aleją Ataturk i jest przystosowane do jazdy na rowerze, podróży, sportów na świeżym powietrzu, sportów plażowych i spacerów nad morzem. Od centrum Alanyi region Oba jest oddzielony naturalną granicą – rzeki Oba Tea z zwęglonymi i porozrzucanymi zielonymi brzegami. Co znajduje się w okolicy Oba: centrum handlowe Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros itp., Supermarket sprzętowy Koçtaş, sklep technologiczny Vatan, butiki i sklepy firmowe wiodących marek. Oto największy szpital państwowy w Alanyi. Plaże w Oba są piaszczyste i żwirowe, z infrastrukturą rekreacyjną i sportową. Niżej Oba nad morzem są bardziej aktywne, turystyczne, jest wiele hoteli i nieco mniej nowych projektów, ponieważ wtedy w Upper Oba można zawsze kupić apartamenty w nowych domach
Agencja nieruchomości Stay oferuje nowe apartamenty w Oba. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 49 do 170 m2. Odległość do morza wynosi 2250 metrów. Kiedy nasi klienci mają problem z zakupem nowego mieszkania w okolicy ze wszystkimi korzyściami i doskonałymi sąsiadami Europejczyków, jesteśmy w pełni pewni, że oferujemy nowe apartamenty w Ob. Obszar ten jest idealny dla rodzin, które chcą mieszkać w pobliżu centrum Alanyi, mając jednocześnie wszystko, co najlepsze w Alanyi. Infrastruktura dzielnicy Oba: centrum handlowe Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, supermarket sprzętowy Koçtaş, sklep technologiczny Vatan, również w obu jest największym szpitalem państwowym w Alanyi. Dla dzieci w każdym wieku przedstawiono: prestiżowe tureckie prywatne szkoły i uczelnie « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », najlepsze szkoły miejskie, przedszkola, otworzyły szkołę z rosyjski. Istnieją również prywatne szkoły różnych technik, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Projekt obejmuje nieruchomości mieszkalne i komercyjne,
Blokowy hotel
Apartament B i blok C w budowie
i Ready Block D, gdzie mieszkania są teraz na sprzedaż.
Blok D ma 38 pięter, 480 mieszkań
13 mieszkań na piętro
Ostatnie 23 mieszkania na sprzedaż 1 + 1,2 + 1,3 + 1
W pobliżu znajdują się uniwersytety, instytucje państwowe, centrum handlowe, zgodnie z planem metro zostanie zbudowane 100 metrów od hotelu.
Powierzchnia całkowita 19.200 m2
pomieszczenia mieszkalne 991
Przedmioty komercyjne 97
Parking na 1200 miejsc
Zamknięte lokale handlowe
4 baseny
10.500 m2 zieleni
Centrum spa podzielone jest na obszary męskie i damskie
Sale zabaw dla dzieci
8 wind
Centralny system ogrzewania i chłodzenia