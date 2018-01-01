  1. Realting.com
  2. Turcja
  3. Novyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy

Novyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy

Avanos, Turcja
od
€153,050
;
19
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

Stay Property offers a new project in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The residential complex includes apartments with a 1 + 1 layout. The area of apartments is from 59 to 67 square meters. The project also has villas 2 + 1 with an area of 106 m2. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Parametry obiektu
Rok realizacji
Rok realizacji
2024
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Avanos, Turcja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy SUITE
Avsallar, Turcja
od
€94,900
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zeray Perla
Cavusciftligi, Turcja
od
€237,274
Zespół mieszkaniowy Ready to move-in apartments in a residential complex with fitness centre, close to restaurants and shops, Esenyurt, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€141,947
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turcja
od
€5,98M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Komfortabelnaya kvartira v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turcja
od
€203,000
Państwo przegląda
Novyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy
Avanos, Turcja
od
€153,050
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turcja
od
€179,000
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Nowe mieszkania na sprzedaż w Oba - Alanya. Dom ma układy mieszkań: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia od 82,5 do 165 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1600 metrów. Nabrzeże Oba nad słynną Aleją Ataturk i jest przystosowane do jazdy na rowerze, podróży, sportów na świeżym powietrzu, sportów plażowych i spacerów nad morzem. Od centrum Alanyi region Oba jest oddzielony naturalną granicą – rzeki Oba Tea z zwęglonymi i porozrzucanymi zielonymi brzegami. Co znajduje się w okolicy Oba: centrum handlowe Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros itp., Supermarket sprzętowy Koçtaş, sklep technologiczny Vatan, butiki i sklepy firmowe wiodących marek. Oto największy szpital państwowy w Alanyi. Plaże w Oba są piaszczyste i żwirowe, z infrastrukturą rekreacyjną i sportową. Niżej Oba nad morzem są bardziej aktywne, turystyczne, jest wiele hoteli i nieco mniej nowych projektów, ponieważ wtedy w Upper Oba można zawsze kupić apartamenty w nowych domach
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sovremennyy proekt s roskoshnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sovremennyy proekt s roskoshnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Oba
Alanya, Turcja
od
€110,775
Poddaj się: 2025
Deweloper: Stay Property
Agencja nieruchomości Stay oferuje nowe apartamenty w Oba. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 49 do 170 m2. Odległość do morza wynosi 2250 metrów. Kiedy nasi klienci mają problem z zakupem nowego mieszkania w okolicy ze wszystkimi korzyściami i doskonałymi sąsiadami Europejczyków, jesteśmy w pełni pewni, że oferujemy nowe apartamenty w Ob. Obszar ten jest idealny dla rodzin, które chcą mieszkać w pobliżu centrum Alanyi, mając jednocześnie wszystko, co najlepsze w Alanyi. Infrastruktura dzielnicy Oba: centrum handlowe Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, supermarket sprzętowy Koçtaş, sklep technologiczny Vatan, również w obu jest największym szpitalem państwowym w Alanyi. Dla dzieci w każdym wieku przedstawiono: prestiżowe tureckie prywatne szkoły i uczelnie « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », najlepsze szkoły miejskie, przedszkola, otworzyły szkołę z rosyjski. Istnieją również prywatne szkoły różnych technik, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Apartamentowiec Apartment in İstanbul Turkey
Apartamentowiec Apartment in İstanbul Turkey
Sariyer, Turcja
od
€99,000
Projekt obejmuje nieruchomości mieszkalne i komercyjne, Blokowy hotel Apartament B i blok C w budowie i Ready Block D, gdzie mieszkania są teraz na sprzedaż. Blok D ma 38 pięter, 480 mieszkań 13 mieszkań na piętro Ostatnie 23 mieszkania na sprzedaż 1 + 1,2 + 1,3 + 1 W pobliżu znajdują się uniwersytety, instytucje państwowe, centrum handlowe, zgodnie z planem metro zostanie zbudowane 100 metrów od hotelu. Powierzchnia całkowita 19.200 m2 pomieszczenia mieszkalne 991 Przedmioty komercyjne 97 Parking na 1200 miejsc Zamknięte lokale handlowe 4 baseny 10.500 m2 zieleni Centrum spa podzielone jest na obszary męskie i damskie Sale zabaw dla dzieci 8 wind Centralny system ogrzewania i chłodzenia
Realting.com
Udać się