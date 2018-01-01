  1. Realting.com
Unikalnyy proekt s otelnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Kestel

Avanos, Turcja
€170,000
O kompleksie

Stay Property ma przyjemność zaprezentować nowy projekt w okolicy Kestel, unikalny dla tej lokalizacji. Na działce o powierzchni 36 000 m2, zaledwie 500 m od morza, opracowano kompleks mieszkaniowy w stylu architektury poziomej niskiego wzrostu. Będzie się składać z 14 bloków, całkowita liczba mieszkań to 616. Różne układy - od standardowego 1 + 1 i penthouse'ów po apartamenty z osobistym dostępem do basenu. Kompleks mieszkaniowy zostanie zbudowany przez znanego dewelopera z 40-letnim doświadczeniem. Ten projekt ma elastyczny harmonogram płatności z początkowym wkładem w wysokości zaledwie 10%.Kestel, choć znajduje się obok Mahmutlara, zasadniczo różni się od niego. Tutaj wszystkie nieruchomości do pięciu pięter, a większość to nowe budynki z infrastrukturą hotelową i jasnymi oryginalnymi fasadami. Nowe apartamenty w Kestel mają duży potencjał wynajmu ze względu na bliskość centrum i morza, a okolica jest cicha i nie tak zatłoczona jak centrum Alanyi. Sieć Tureckie supermarkety działają, jest rynek, sklepy, restauracje, kawiarnie, szkoły miejskie i ogrody, rosyjskojęzyczna międzynarodowa szkoła prywatna, duży uniwersytet. W sąsiedniej dzielnicy Mahmutlar oraz w centrum Alanyi znajduje się ogromny wybór rozrywki, centrów handlowych, restauracji. Możesz dostać się na obie strony w 5-10 minut, transport aktywnie się porusza, jest wynajem samochodu. Ta nieruchomość nadaje się do uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego. Aby wyjaśnić szczegóły, napisz do nas czat, zamów połączenie lub zostaw aplikację. Z przyjemnością Ci pomożemy!
Parametry obiektu
Rok realizacji
Rok realizacji
2025
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Avanos, Turcja

Państwo przegląda
Unikalnyy proekt s otelnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turcja
od
€170,000
