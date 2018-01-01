Unikalnyy proekt s otelnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Kestel

Stay Property ma przyjemność zaprezentować nowy projekt w okolicy Kestel, unikalny dla tej lokalizacji. Na działce o powierzchni 36 000 m2, zaledwie 500 m od morza, opracowano kompleks mieszkaniowy w stylu architektury poziomej niskiego wzrostu. Będzie się składać z 14 bloków, całkowita liczba mieszkań to 616. Różne układy - od standardowego 1 + 1 i penthouse'ów po apartamenty z osobistym dostępem do basenu. Kompleks mieszkaniowy zostanie zbudowany przez znanego dewelopera z 40-letnim doświadczeniem. Ten projekt ma elastyczny harmonogram płatności z początkowym wkładem w wysokości zaledwie 10%.Kestel, choć znajduje się obok Mahmutlara, zasadniczo różni się od niego. Tutaj wszystkie nieruchomości do pięciu pięter, a większość to nowe budynki z infrastrukturą hotelową i jasnymi oryginalnymi fasadami. Nowe apartamenty w Kestel mają duży potencjał wynajmu ze względu na bliskość centrum i morza, a okolica jest cicha i nie tak zatłoczona jak centrum Alanyi. Sieć Tureckie supermarkety działają, jest rynek, sklepy, restauracje, kawiarnie, szkoły miejskie i ogrody, rosyjskojęzyczna międzynarodowa szkoła prywatna, duży uniwersytet. W sąsiedniej dzielnicy Mahmutlar oraz w centrum Alanyi znajduje się ogromny wybór rozrywki, centrów handlowych, restauracji. Możesz dostać się na obie strony w 5-10 minut, transport aktywnie się porusza, jest wynajem samochodu. Ta nieruchomość nadaje się do uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego. Aby wyjaśnić szczegóły, napisz do nas czat, zamów połączenie lub zostaw aplikację. Z przyjemnością Ci pomożemy!
StayProperty oferuje nowe apartamenty w Stambule – Bashakshekhir. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 124 do 245 metrów kwadratowych. Największe miasto w Turcji nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Czarnego oraz Europa i Azja są podzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii, majestatyczne meczety, unikalne dziedzictwo kulturowe, tysiące atrakcji, więc kupując nowe mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Projekty nieruchomości budowane są w nowoczesnym Stambule, którzy zaskakują swoim zasięgiem i poziomem komfortu. Powstają tutaj kompleksy o oryginalnej architekturze, a koncepcje kurortu zyskały ostatnio popularność, gdy dom ma kryte, odkryte baseny, tereny rekreacyjne, spa.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 40 to 111 m2. Distance to the sea 5 km. Muratpasha is a popular district of Antalya, which consists of 56 neighbourhoods. At least 500,000 people live here. The Russian embassy and airport of Antalya are located in this area. Most of the Muratpasha coast is rocky and picturesque beaches. Some descents to the water are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming.However, within the area is the pride of Antalya and the center of attraction of tourists from all over the world - Lara Beach beach. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach in Antalya. Not the entire beach is open for public access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee.The ancient city of Kaleichi is a special attraction of the area. The first residential settlements of the old city date back to the fourth century before our era. It is here that you can see the course of history with your own eyes and walk along the streets of one of the oldest settlements of ancient Anatolia. Walking through Kaleichi, you will get into a real temporary tunnel and join the eras of the Romans, the Seljuks and the Ottomans. Many tourists come to Muratpasha to see the Duden Falls. The turbulent natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even in the hot summer days.3 The largest shopping mall of Antalya are located in this area. In addition, Muratpasha has opened: a state hospital, an archaeological museum, a sports complex with free circles and sections, public and private schools, a Russian school, kindergartens, schools of fine arts and music. The development of the transport network and the convenient location of the area allows you to quickly reach any location in Antalya. Muratpasha is one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of Antalya. The first line of houses in this area has inspiring views of the mountains and seascapes. Convenience of location, proximity of the airport, developed infrastructure of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality give the property of the area maximum rental potential and attractiveness in terms of purchasing investment real estate. Real estate in Muratpasha is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Projekt ma budynek z trzema sklepami i mieszkaniami z 1-3 sypialniami. Wszystkie apartamenty z 2-3 sypialniami mają 2 łazienki. Niektóre mają salon połączony z kuchnią.
Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
Wszystko, czego potrzebujesz do komfortowego życia, znajduje się w odległości spaceru: restauracje, piekarnie i kawiarnie, butiki, przedszkola, kilka szkół, bankomaty, urzędy pocztowe, kliniki weterynaryjne i sklepy wielobranżowe.
Metro, E-5- 4 minuty jazdy samochodem, 13 minut pieszo
Perlavista Mall - 7 minut jazdy samochodem .
Uniwersytet Bakent - 7 minut jazdy samochodem
Nabrzeże - 20 minut jazdy samochodem
Autopia Car Show - 2 minuty samochodem, 11 minut pieszo .