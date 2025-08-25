  1. Realting.com
  2. Turcja
  3. Kompleks mieszkalny Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.

Kompleks mieszkalny Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.

317 DCS Dijital Gumruk Hizmetleri AS, Turcja
od
$295,000
BTC
3.5089663
ETH
183.9199246
USDT
291 661.9292201
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
18
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 32839
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1082
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 7.11.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Metro
    Seyrantepe (~ 1000 m)

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Nadanie obywatelstwa
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Skyland Istanbul - the perfect choice for living, business, and investment!

Skyland Istanbul is a luxury multifunctional complex located in the Sariyer district. It consists of three main towers (residential, office, and commercial) and a shopping mall.

The project stands out as one of the best investment projects in Istanbul thanks to its strategic location, modern design, and extensive infrastructure.

Apartment prices:

  • Studios - from USD 295,000
  • 1+1 apartments - from USD 395,000
  • 2+1 apartments - from USD 495,000

Project overview:

  • Land area: 42,000 m² | Total construction area: 850,000 m²
  • Residential units: 1,094 apartments | Area: 50 m² - 450 m²
  • Offices: 895 apartments | Area: 80 m2 - 1,000 m2
  • Commercial premises: 144 stores | Area: 41 m2 - 3,250 m2
  • Parking capacity: 3,500 cars | Green area: 10,000 m

Location and transportation advantages:

  • In the heart of the Sariyer district, next to the Belgrade Forest and Vadi Istanbul Shopping Mall
  • Direct access to the TEM Highway and metro, providing quick connections to all areas of Istanbul

Services offered:

✅ Luxury apartments with panoramic views and smart home systems
✅ Modern, multifunctional office spaces with thoughtful design
✅ Commercial spaces with global brands, restaurants, and entertainment areas
✅ Fully equipped social infrastructure: swimming pool, gym, sauna, Turkish bath, and landscaped green areas
✅ 24-hour security and professional management services

Benefits of investing in Skyland:

  • Location with high growth potential
  • Profitable investment opportunity with high rental income
  • Residence permit option In Turkey through real estate investment

Why Skyland Istanbul?

✔ Central location with excellent transport access
✔ The perfect combination of luxury living and a prestigious business environment
✔ A reliable, highly profitable, and profitable investment opportunity

If you are looking for a luxurious lifestyle, a professional business environment, or a profitable investment, Skyland Istanbul is the right choice!

For more information about this project, please call or email us.tu

Lokalizacja na mapie

317 DCS Dijital Gumruk Hizmetleri AS, Turcja
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luxury residence with a swimming pool near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turcja
od
$186,035
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luxury complex of furnished villas at 400 meters from the sea, close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turcja
od
$1,85M
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartment in the MNZ Gold City complex is 23,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Mut, Turcja
od
$68,219
Zespół mieszkaniowy Furnished villa with swimming pools and a panoramic sea view, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turcja
od
$1,40M
Zespół mieszkaniowy PACIFIC
Mezitli, Turcja
od
$197,000
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.
317 DCS Dijital Gumruk Hizmetleri AS, Turcja
od
$295,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luksusowe apartamenty i wille z trzema sypialniami w lesie sosnowym.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luksusowe apartamenty i wille z trzema sypialniami w lesie sosnowym.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luksusowe apartamenty i wille z trzema sypialniami w lesie sosnowym.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luksusowe apartamenty i wille z trzema sypialniami w lesie sosnowym.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luksusowe apartamenty i wille z trzema sypialniami w lesie sosnowym.
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Luksusowe apartamenty i wille z trzema sypialniami w lesie sosnowym.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luksusowe apartamenty i wille z trzema sypialniami w lesie sosnowym.
Bodrum, Turcja
od
$264,001
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Trzypokojowe apartamenty i wille (3+1) o powierzchni 131,4 m² w kompleksie Neva Valeron Adabuku. Kompleks składa się ze 198 rezydencji położonych na działce o powierzchni 44 578 m², tuż przy lesie sosnowym w okolicy Adabuku | Bodrum. Prywatne molo dla mieszkańców kompleksu, transfer na…
Agencja
Smart Home
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy Complex of villas with a swimming pool in the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turcja
od
$718,568
Oferujemy wille z miejscami parkingowymi i widokiem na morze i miasto.Rezydencja dysponuje wspólnym basenem o powierzchni 60 m2.Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu KlimatyzacjaLokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Obiekt znajduje się w centrum Bodrum
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view at 500 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Kestel, Alanya, Turkey
Muratpasa, Turcja
od
$320,442
Stylowy i przemyślany kompleks premium jest tworzony dla tych, którzy cenią luksus i są przyzwyczajeni do normalnego życia.Projekt obejmuje:tropikalny ogród z trawnikamigrillbasen panoramicznypanoramiczny widok na morze i góryZakończenie - maj 2025 r.Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Pla…
Agencja
TRANIO
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Turcja
Kupno domu w Turcji 2025: Przegląd rynku i ceny według regionu
25.08.2025
Kupno domu w Turcji 2025: Przegląd rynku i ceny według regionu
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje