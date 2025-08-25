Kompleks mieszkalny Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.

Skyland Istanbul - the perfect choice for living, business, and investment!
Skyland Istanbul is a luxury multifunctional complex located in the Sariyer district. It consists of three main towers (residential, office, and commercial) and a shopping mall.
The project stands out as one of the best investment projects in Istanbul thanks to its strategic location, modern design, and extensive infrastructure.
Apartment prices:
Project overview:
Location and transportation advantages:
Services offered:
✅ Luxury apartments with panoramic views and smart home systems
✅ Modern, multifunctional office spaces with thoughtful design
✅ Commercial spaces with global brands, restaurants, and entertainment areas
✅ Fully equipped social infrastructure: swimming pool, gym, sauna, Turkish bath, and landscaped green areas
✅ 24-hour security and professional management services
Benefits of investing in Skyland:
Why Skyland Istanbul?
✔ Central location with excellent transport access
✔ The perfect combination of luxury living and a prestigious business environment
✔ A reliable, highly profitable, and profitable investment opportunity
If you are looking for a luxurious lifestyle, a professional business environment, or a profitable investment, Skyland Istanbul is the right choice!
For more information about this project, please call or email us.tu