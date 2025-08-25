Kompleks mieszkalny One-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea.

  1. Realting.com
od
$54,171
7
ID: 32801
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 12457
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 3.11.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Turcja
  • Region / Państwo
    Mediterranean Region
  • Miasteczko
    Erdemli

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

One-bedroom apartment (1+1) with an area of ​​65 sq m.

A modern residential complex consisting of a single 10-story block located 350 meters away in the Erdemli district.

All apartments will be delivered turnkey, with finished furniture, built-in kitchen units, fully equipped bathrooms, interior doors, etc.

The Erdemli district is actively developing, filling with the latest complexes, and increasingly attracting investors. It boasts a wide coastline, parks and promenades nearby, and shops and supermarkets are within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hammam
  • Gym
  • Gazebos
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Parking
  • Power generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance
  • 24/7 security
  • Landscaped grounds

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Erdemli, Turcja
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Transport
Finanse
Rekreacja

