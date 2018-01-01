  1. Realting.com
  2. Turcja
  3. Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar

Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar

Yaylali, Turcja
od
€167,500
;
14
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Parametry obiektu
Rok realizacji
Rok realizacji
2024
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Yaylali, Turcja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Viamar Aster
Yesilkoey, Turcja
od
€189,060
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turcja
od
€145,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Elitnoe zhile ot zastroyschika v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
od
€150,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Sovremennye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turcja
od
€115,000
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse s unikalnym raspolozheniem v Kartale
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€219,000
Państwo przegląda
Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turcja
od
€167,500
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Powrót do Zostawić wniosek Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Project in İstanbul-Eyüp
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Project in İstanbul-Eyüp
Sariyer, Turcja
od
€205,000
Poddaj się: 2023
♦️ * PLAN PŁATNOŚCI: GOTÓWKA * ♦️REGION: EYÜP ♦️ * KORZYŚCI REGIONALNE* ⁇ ️ W CENTRUM MIASTA
Zespół mieszkaniowy Basaksehir Mega Compound
Zespół mieszkaniowy Basaksehir Mega Compound
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€248,000
  Największy kompleks w nowej dzielnicy urbaization w Stambule, który zapewnia łatwy dostęp do lotniska w Stambule, wielkich szpitali rządowych, parków miejskich i innych rządowych fałszerstw.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy proekt s prekrasnym vidom na ozero v rayone Avdzhylar
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy proekt s prekrasnym vidom na ozero v rayone Avdzhylar
Avanos, Turcja
od
€270,000
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Oferujemy nowe apartamenty w Stambule – Avjilar. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 107 do 150 metrów kwadratowych. Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii z majestatycznymi meczetami, wyjątkowym dziedzictwem kulturowym, tysiącami atrakcji. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Nieruchomości charakteryzują się podłogą w zależności od powierzchni. W pobliżu morza są niskie domy, luksusowe wille. W części sypialnej znajduje się wiele wieżowców, drapaczy chmur. Inwestowanie w Stambule przyniesie dobre zyski kapitałowe i wysokie dochody z wynajmu, ponieważ miasto ma stały napływ obcokrajowców, studentów, turystów, zabezpieczeni obywatele Turcji z innych regionów. Ta nieruchomość nadaje się do uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego. Aby wyjaśnić szczegóły, napisz do nas czat, zamów połączenie lub zostaw aplikację. Z przyjemnością Ci pomożemy!
Realting.com
Udać się