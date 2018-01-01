  1. Realting.com
  3. Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash

Novyy ZhK v 800 m ot peschanogo plyazha rayona Demirtash

Avanos, Turcja
€130,000
O kompleksie

Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Demirtash. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym prezentowane są następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 50 do 132 m2. Odległość do morza wynosi 800 metrów. Nieruchomości w Demirtash w nowych kompleksach zadowolą kupujących szukających optymalnego stosunku ceny do jakości. Terytoria są przestronne, nie tak jak w regionach centralnych, kompleksy z pełną całoroczną infrastrukturą. Inwestycje w mieszkania w Demirtash przyniosą wysokie zyski, ceny są obecnie jednymi z najniższych w Alanyi, ale szybko rosną. Ze względu na bliskość lotniska, jakość kompleksów i dobrą plażę, nieruchomości mają duży potencjał wynajmu. W przypadku stałego pobytu wszystko, co podstawowe w Demirtash, to: 5 szkół podstawowych, 2 szkoły średnie, liceum, supermarkety, rynek, sklepy, apteki, bankomaty, urzędy pocztowe, taksówki, stacje benzynowe i inna infrastruktura na centralnej ulicy wzdłuż górskiej rzeki. Nad jego kanałem znajduje się słynny kanion Sapadere, otwarty dla turystów i innych naturalnych piękności. W okolicy znajduje się wiele parków i terenów rekreacyjnych, placów zabaw.
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
od
€2,57M
Agencja: TRANIO
Oferujemy wysokiej jakości apartamenty i penthouse'y o różnych układach ( od dwóch do czterech sypialni ). Z mieszkania roztacza się panoramiczny widok na miasto, prywatne tarasy i baseny. Rezydencja oferuje duże tereny zielone, parking, saunę, kryty basen, łaźnię turecką i spa, centrum fitness i studio pilates. Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura Obiekt znajduje się w prestiżowej dzielnicy azjatyckiej części Stambułu, w pobliżu stacji metra.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Proekt klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare
Zespół mieszkaniowy Proekt klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turcja
od
€375,000
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of aparations is from 55 to 150 m2.The distance to the sea is 300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Apartamentowiec Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Apartamentowiec Avcilar Istanbul Apartments Compound
Avcilar, Turcja
od
€206,174
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ Projekt znajduje się w gminie Avcilar. Charakteryzuje się przyjemnym widokiem na morze i szerokimi terenami zielonymi. Istnieją zintegrowane obiekty i usługi społeczne i rozrywkowe. Jego lokalizacja znajduje się w pobliżu kilku uniwersytetów, szpitali i szkół, zarówno arabskich, jak i międzynarodowych. Cieszy się strategiczną lokalizacją przy drodze E5, która łączy obie strony Stambułu. Bliskość akweduktu w Stambule czyni go miejscem docelowym dla inwestorów, ponieważ dodaje wysokiej wartości inwestycyjnej.
