  1. Realting.com
  2. Turcja
  3. Kompleks mieszkalny Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship

Kompleks mieszkalny Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship

95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Turcja
od
$300,000
od
$2,500/m²
;
Kompleks mieszkalny Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship
1
Zostawić wniosek
ID: 28068
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 244232
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 22.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Metro
    Yenimahalle (~ 400 m)

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
    Cegła
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2025
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe
  • Liczba kondygnacji
    Liczba kondygnacji
    12

O kompleksie

SPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR THE COMFORT OF YOUR FAMILY

Offering a unique quality with its architectural details, Avrupa Konutları Yenimahalle maximizes your quality of life with its comfort-oriented structure, peaceful landscaping and useful interior design.

The project includes 754 apartments and 50 commercial units.

EXPERIENCE THE PEACE OF GREEN IN THE CENTER OF THE CITY

Now your longing for green and peace is over. Get ready to explore the unique life of Yenimahalle with specially designed lush landscape areas, reflection pools and colorful flowers

Lokalizacja na mapie

95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Turcja
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex with swimming pool and water park, 300 metres to the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turcja
od
$48,358
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turcja
od
$409,874
Apartamentowiec Gotowe do Zamieszkania Apartamenty z Widokiem na Morze w Tece, Mersin
Mezitli, Turcja
od
$128,318
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Beykoz, Turcja
od
$1,70M
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turcja
od
$6,29M
Państwo przegląda
Kompleks mieszkalny Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship
95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Turcja
od
$300,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments near the business district Basın Ekspres.
, Turcja
od
$400,000
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
W sprzedaży dla obywatelstwa tureckiego:Dwa apartamenty - 2 + 1 i 1 + 1 za 400 000 USDCztery apartamenty - 4 × 0 + 1 za 440 000 USDProjekt znajduje się na drodze Basin Express i oferuje łatwy dostęp do wszystkich obszarów Stambułu. Położony między autostradami E- 5 i TEM, zaledwie 200 metrów…
Agencja
Smart Home
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Exclusive from our company! Apartments in the Nisantasi Koru project.
, Turcja
od
$1,21M
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Tańszy niż deweloper o 40%Wyłączna cena od naszej firmy:Apartamenty 1 + 1 - od 1210 000 USD nie na sprzedaż od deweloperaApartamenty 2 + 1 - od 1 536 000 USD od dewelopera od 2 50 000 USDApartamenty 3 + 1 - od 1.909,200 USD od dewelopera od 3.877000 USDTen projekt można porównać do hotelu 7 …
Agencja
Smart Home
Zostaw prośbę
Zespół mieszkaniowy PERGE COLLECTION SKY BLUE
Zespół mieszkaniowy PERGE COLLECTION SKY BLUE
Zespół mieszkaniowy PERGE COLLECTION SKY BLUE
Zespół mieszkaniowy PERGE COLLECTION SKY BLUE
Zespół mieszkaniowy PERGE COLLECTION SKY BLUE
Aksu, Turcja
od
$170,669
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2024
Liczba kondygnacji 5
Powierzchnia 50 m²
1 obiekt nieruchomości 1
PERGE COLLECTION: NIEBIESKI NIEBIESKI KLASA BIZNESOWA W FUNITIE MEDYTERRANCJI 30% zaliczki! Bez prowizji! Brak% raty do czasu zakończenia budowy! Od najlepszych programistów Rosji i Turcji. Największy metr mieszkań, najlepsze materiały budowlane i piękna architektura projektu. 5700m2 to id…
Rodzaj obiektu
Powierzchnia, m²
Koszt, USD
Mieszkanie 1 pokój
50.0
160,000
Agencja
Realty World Green Gayrimenkul
Zostaw prośbę
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Turcja
Kupno domu w Turcji 2025: Przegląd rynku i ceny według regionu
25.08.2025
Kupno domu w Turcji 2025: Przegląd rynku i ceny według regionu
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje