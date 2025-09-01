Kompleks mieszkalny

A new condominium on Bang Tao Beach from one of Thailand's largest developers.
The complex consists of three eight-story buildings with a total of 545 apartments.
The excellent location and project concept make it an excellent option for living or renting.
The apartments feature stylish designs and well-thought-out layouts with spacious terraces.
Property details:
Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners
Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.
Completion date: Q3 2026.
Facilities: