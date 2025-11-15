  1. Realting.com
Gruzja, Kisiskhevi
;
Zostawić wniosek
Company type
Company type
Deweloper
Rok założenia firmy
Rok założenia firmy
2017
Na platformie
Na platformie
Mniej niż miesiąc
Języki komunikacji
Języki komunikacji
English
Strona internetowa
Strona internetowa
www.vine-estate.com/
Jesteśmy w sieciach społecznościowych
O deweloperze

Vine Estate, founded by the Schuchmann Group, promotes Georgia’s rich wine culture, particularly in Kakheti. Schuchmann Wines Georgia was established in 2008 by German philanthropist Burkhard Schuchmann. The company has become a leader in the region, with 120 hectares of vineyards, 2 million bottles produced annually, and wine exports to 25 countries.

Vine Estate offers luxury accommodations that allow residents to relax in nature with family and friends and enjoy being surrounded by vineyards and stunning views of the Caucasus Mountains. Our projects feature a boutique hotel, villas in Wine Village, a traditional Georgian restaurant and a Wine SPA. The first development project was completed in 2019. It includes 18 luxury villas with private wine cellars. The second project, Alazani Valley Resort, offers eco-friendly townhouses in the heart of Kakheti.

 

Godziny pracy
Otwórz teraz
Obecnie w firmie: 12:24
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Poniedziałek
09:00 - 18:00
Wtorek
09:00 - 18:00
Środa
09:00 - 18:00
Czwartek
09:00 - 18:00
Piątek
09:00 - 18:00
Sobota
09:00 - 18:00
Niedziela
09:00 - 18:00
Nasi agenci w Gruzja
Ms Nino
Ms Nino
