O deweloperze

AvangardInvestProekt, the founder of the «Russkaya EvropA» holding, celebrated its 30th anniversary in September 2018. The experience and expertise of our specialists, their high professionalism and the use of advanced technologies have allowed us to achieve high results in our work — we’ve managed to build and put into operation comfortable residential buildings that became architectural gems of the Kaliningrad region.





We are building an unprecedented «Happy City» called «Russkaya EvropA». The team is creating an environment that will be relevant for decades to come. That will be the environment with a new level of life quality in all respects: architectural, spiritual, social, and economic. For the first time, we are creating a NON-residential district as a single ecosystem with pedestrian spaces, green areas and diverse commerce.





With the help of the best architects, the project expresses the desire for perfection and a subtle sense of style. We’ve taken into account all the needs of a modern active person. The complex «Russkaya EvropA» is a place for life, active recreation and personal development. The properties built will be of high social significance not only for the district itself but also for the region as a whole since it has a polyclinic, kindergarten, school, sports complex, entertainment infrastructure.