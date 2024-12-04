  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Abou Dabi
  4. Complexe résidentiel Brabus Island The Villas

Complexe résidentiel Brabus Island The Villas

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$3,86M
;
12
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32767
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 29/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2029
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Brabus Island The Villas was created by Cosmo Developments, part of Flag Holding Group, with support from Reportage. This ultra-luxury residential complex is located on the coast of Abu Dhabi and includes 92 villas in a private and prestigious location. The design reflects the BRABUS philosophy of individuality, elegance, and boldness, combining exclusivity with convenient access to key areas of the city.

 

The project features 20 Beach Villas, 18 Lake Villas, 36 Twin Villas, 10 Townhouses, 4 Penthouses, and 4 VIP Villas. Each villa is equipped with a private pool, terraces, fully tiled bathrooms, en-suite bedrooms, designer kitchen cabinets, built-in wardrobes, double-glazed windows, and central air conditioning. Owners can personalize the interiors by choosing BRABUS signature themes to create a unique space.

 

 

 

The community is close to Abu Dhabi's main attractions, including Al Raha Beach, 5 minutes away, and Yas Island, 18-20 minutes away by car. Amenities include the Grand Pavilion with boutiques, a large swimming pool and children's pool, a gym, landscaped recreation areas, a private marina, a private beach for residents, and covered parking.

Localisation sur la carte

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
Épiceries
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Apartments Central Park by Meraas with panoramic views of a green park, near the beaches and the Burj Khalifa, City Walk area, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$702,409
Complexe résidentiel Vida Residences — serviced apartments in a high-rise residence by Emaar with a spa center and a conference room in Dubai Marina
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,93M
Complexe résidentiel SOL BAY Residence with a swimming pool and a view of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$541,704
Complexe résidentiel First-class residential complex 15 Cascade with a good infrastructure in Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$420,403
Complexe résidentiel Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$848,253
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Brabus Island The Villas
Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$3,86M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$577,620
Nous offrons des appartements meublés.La résidence dispose d'une piscine pour enfants et adultes, d'un studio de yoga, d'un salon et d'un barbecue, d'un club abd d'un cinéma, d'une aire de jeux pour enfants et d'un terrain de sport, d'un service de conciergerie 24h/24, d'un sauna, d'une sall…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Immeuble One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.
Immeuble One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.
Immeuble One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.
Immeuble One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.
Immeuble One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.
Afficher tout Immeuble One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.
Immeuble One Development – DO Residences on Dubai Islands, Just Steps from the Beach.
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$287,715
L'année de construction 2027
Un développement – DO Résidences sur les îles de Dubaï, à quelques pas de la plage.Beachfront Luxury with Rhythm & AI – La vie inspirée de la musique à deux pas de la côte.Premier emplacement sur les îles de Dubaï:Accès direct aux plages de sable blanc, bord de mer cristallin et vues skyline…
Agence
Grupo WAME Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Peace Lagoons
Complexe résidentiel Peace Lagoons
Complexe résidentiel Peace Lagoons
Complexe résidentiel Peace Lagoons
Complexe résidentiel Peace Lagoons
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Peace Lagoons
Complexe résidentiel Peace Lagoons
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$210,934
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 17
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications