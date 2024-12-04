  1. Realting.com
Quartier résidentiel Grove Uptown Views

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$797,000
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
7
ID: 32756
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 28/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Grove Uptown Views is a residential complex in Saadiyat Grove that boasts a prestigious location surrounded by shops, restaurants, and cultural attractions within a vibrant cultural district. 

 

From studios to two-bedroom apartments, this complex offers the perfect blend of exquisite beauty, urban living, and an enriching connection with nature.

 

Al Saadiyat Island is the jewel of Abu Dhabi, combining luxury and culture. It is home to world-renowned museums such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and pristine white sand beaches. The area is renowned for its tranquil atmosphere and high standard of living. Luxurious residences, prestigious educational institutions, and a variety of leisure activities make it attractive to both residents and visitors.

 

 

 

 

Localisation sur la carte

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
