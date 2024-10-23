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Quartier résidentiel Mosher Collection

Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$995,444
;
20
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ID: 39421
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1869244196
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Benalmadena
  • Adresse
    Calle Mozart

À propos du complexe

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Discover an exclusive new residential development comprising 44 elegant two- and three-bedroom homes, set in one of the most privileged areas of Benalmádena. Surrounded by nature and boasting spectacular open views of the Mediterranean Sea, this development has been designed to offer a sophisticated and tranquil lifestyle in perfect harmony with its surroundings. The contemporary architecture blends seamlessly with the natural topography of the landscape, combining high-quality materials, spacious terraces, and landscaped gardens that enhance the connection between indoor and outdoor living. Every aspect of the project has been carefully conceived to provide privacy, comfort, and a unique experience inspired by the Mediterranean way of life. Residents will enjoy an exceptional selection of communal amenities designed for wellbeing and leisure, including natural-style swimming pools, relaxation areas, outdoor yoga and fitness spaces, co-working areas, and family-friendly zones surrounded by lush gardens and scenic pathways that invite residents to enjoy the environment throughout the year. Its strategic location offers the perfect balance between privacy and convenience, with excellent connections to the beaches, Puerto Marina, Málaga International Airport, hospitals, and a wide range of services, golf courses, and leisure facilities. An outstanding opportunity to enjoy the Costa del Sol in an exclusive setting, whether as a permanent residence, a holiday home, or an investment with strong appreciation potential.

Localisation sur la carte

Benalmadena, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
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Finances
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Quartier résidentiel Mosher Collection
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$995,444
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