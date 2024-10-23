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Quartier résidentiel Villa Capricho

Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$7,85M
;
20
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ID: 38982
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1741803382
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Adresse
    El Capricio

À propos du complexe

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Set within one of Marbella’s most prestigious residential addresses, this exceptional off-plan villa presents a rare opportunity to acquire a bespoke contemporary residence in the heart of the Golden Mile. Designed by the acclaimed Arkidom Studio, the property combines striking architecture, refined interiors and outstanding craftsmanship to create a home that is both elegant and timeless and will be complete in approximately 18-24 months. Occupying a privileged and private setting, the villa has been conceived around light, space and seamless indoor-outdoor living. Expansive floor-to-ceiling glazing, impressive double-height ceilings and a spectacular internal atrium flood the interiors with natural light while creating a remarkable sense of openness throughout. The welcoming entrance hall leads to beautifully proportioned open-plan living spaces comprising a designer kitchen, elegant dining area and sophisticated living room, all opening directly onto generous terraces overlooking the infinity swimming pool and landscaped gardens. An outdoor lounge with a feature fire pit creates the perfect setting for entertaining throughout the year. The villa offers five luxurious bedroom suites, each with its own beautifully appointed en-suite bathroom, providing privacy and comfort for family and guests alike. The principal suite also benefits from an elegant walk-in dressing room. In addition, two stylish guest cloakrooms provide further convenience. Designed for modern luxury living, the lower level has been transformed into an exceptional wellness and leisure environment featuring a fully equipped gymnasium, sauna, traditional hammam and an elegant games room. Crowning the residence is an impressive rooftop solarium complete with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, al fresco dining area and multiple spaces for relaxation and entertaining while enjoying Marbella’s year-round climate. Practicality meets innovation with a secure garage accommodating four vehicles, complete with electric vehicle charging stations and a vehicle elevator. An internal passenger lift provides effortless access to every floor, while a state-of-the-art domótica smart home system offers intuitive control of lighting, climate, security and other key functions throughout the property. Every finish has been carefully selected to meet the highest standards. Warm natural wooden flooring enhances each bedroom, while premium large-format porcelain flooring flows seamlessly throughout the remaining living spaces. Luxury fittings and fixtures, together with electric blinds and shutters throughout the property, further reflect the exceptional attention to detail. This remarkable residence combines architectural excellence, innovative design and absolute comfort in one of Europe’s most desirable property markets, offering an exceptional lifestyle opportunity as well as outstanding long-term investment potential. The Golden Mile is widely regarded as Marbella’s most exclusive residential location, stretching between Marbella’s charming town centre and the world-famous marina of Puerto Banús. Renowned for its elegant tree-lined avenues, luxury villas, prestigious gated communities and five-star resorts, the area has become one of Southern Europe’s most sought-after addresses. Home to internationally recognised hotels, Michelin-starred dining, exclusive beach clubs and designer boutiques, the Golden Mile offers an exceptional lifestyle where privacy, convenience and sophistication come together. Residents enjoy easy access to beautiful beaches, renowned golf courses, international schools, wellness facilities and every essential amenity, all within minutes. Its limited supply of premium homes, prime coastal position and enduring international demand have consistently supported strong long-term value, making the Golden Mile one of Marbella’s most secure and desirable locations for both homeowners and investors. Positioned in one of the area’s finest settings, this villa enjoys excellent privacy while remaining just moments from Marbella’s centre, the beaches of the Mediterranean and the vibrant lifestyle of Puerto Banús. Combining architectural excellence with an unrivalled address, it represents an exceptional opportunity to own a contemporary home in one of Spain’s most prestigious residential destinations.

Localisation sur la carte

Marbella, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
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Quartier résidentiel Villa Capricho
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$7,85M
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