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Quartier résidentiel Alcazaba Lagoon IV

Casares, Espagne
depuis
$381,113
;
13
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ID: 38906
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1935788633
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Casares
  • Adresse
    Calle Fuente

À propos du complexe

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Impressive residential complex of contemporary Mediterranean style that extends over 40,000 m2 of lush tropical gardens. It stands out for its wide range of facilities. A beautiful promenade borders the lagoon, offering the opportunity to enjoy nature and breathtaking views. You can also enjoy the Mediterranean atmosphere while sunbathing on the private white sand beach or practicing water sports. The common areas also include countless entertainment options, a cozy beach bar, a restaurant, a fully equipped gym, several jacuzzis and saunas, a volleyball court, etc. The region offers excellent communication services, with nearby airports and a wide range of services from Marbella to Gibraltar. Golf courses, restaurants, shopping centers, marinas, hotels, hospitals and schools are at your disposal. On the western edge of the Costa del Sol is Casares, a charming “white village” famous for its beautiful hiking trails and the best coves for swimming, fishing or diving. The layout in residential clusters allows the enjoyment of large green areas with palm trees, tropical plants and swimming pools, creating a dream environment. The homes offer a high quality residential experience, focusing on maximizing natural light through spacious terraces in a truly unique setting. Each home features exceptional finishes, including Porcelanosa brand porcelain tile flooring, kitchens equipped with Bosch appliances, and optimal insulation and comfort thanks to Technal systems. In addition, they have centralized air conditioning to enjoy hot and cold air conditioning, elevator from the parking lot and private storage room for each home.

Localisation sur la carte

Casares, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Alimentation et boissons
Finances

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Quartier résidentiel Alcazaba Lagoon IV
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$381,113
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