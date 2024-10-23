  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. San Roque
  4. Quartier résidentiel Villa Sirio Sotogrande

Quartier résidentiel Villa Sirio Sotogrande

San Roque, Espagne
depuis
$5,97M
;
6
Laisser une demande
ID: 39373
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1260944045
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Ville
    San Roque
  • Adresse
    Avenida Reserva de Sotogrande

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
The villa is conceived as the superimposition of two clearly distinct volumes: a completely open and transparent base, and a more solid upper section that appears to rest lightly on the lower level. This contrast between mass and transparency defines the project’s architectural identity. The villa sits on a 2,707 m² lot, with a total built area of 995 m² spread over four floors, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and three half-baths. The ground floor is designed as a continuous space, free of visual interruptions, where the glass walls disappear to fully integrate the interior with the terrace and the water feature. The infinity pool thus becomes a natural extension of the home, taking center stage as a focal point and reflecting the architecture. The upper volume, more compact and sheltered, houses the private areas and opens up through large, strategically framed openings, creating controlled views and adding depth to the façade. The interplay of horizontal planes and perimeter frames reinforces the geometry of the whole and conveys a sense of order and precision. As a whole, the home is not understood as a sum of spaces, but as a balanced composition where each element—volume, material, light, and water—forms part of the same architectural concept.

Localisation sur la carte

San Roque, Espagne
Éducation
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Hacienda el Sueño
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$400,453
Quartier résidentiel Alcazaba Lagoon IV
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$381,113
Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 39 B
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$4,44M
Quartier résidentiel Terra Nova Hills
Ojen, Espagne
depuis
$1,19M
Quartier résidentiel Almazara Gardens
Istan, Espagne
depuis
$523,319
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Villa Sirio Sotogrande
San Roque, Espagne
depuis
$5,97M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Bahía by Kronos Homes
Quartier résidentiel Bahía by Kronos Homes
Quartier résidentiel Bahía by Kronos Homes
Quartier résidentiel Bahía by Kronos Homes
Quartier résidentiel Bahía by Kronos Homes
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Bahía by Kronos Homes
Quartier résidentiel Bahía by Kronos Homes
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$483,501
L'année de construction 2026
Bahía is inspired by the luxury of a tropical residence, where water and vegetation are the main characters and the outdoor spaces form part of the daily life of each home. Its privileged location, in Mijas, and its communal areas, with swimming pool and gym are surrounded by gardens for you…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Moon 64 Residencial
Quartier résidentiel Moon 64 Residencial
Quartier résidentiel Moon 64 Residencial
Quartier résidentiel Moon 64 Residencial
Quartier résidentiel Moon 64 Residencial
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Moon 64 Residencial
Quartier résidentiel Moon 64 Residencial
Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$434,355
An exclusive residential complex with contemporary design, composed of two elegant crescent-shaped architectural volumes, each featuring thirty-two residences distributed across four levels: ground floor, first floor, second floor, and penthouse level. The development offers a total of sixt…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Arosa
Quartier résidentiel Arosa
Quartier résidentiel Arosa
Quartier résidentiel Arosa
Quartier résidentiel Arosa
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Arosa
Quartier résidentiel Arosa
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$625,707
A complex of 54 modern apartments in Torrenueva, Mijas, distinguished by their exceptional natural light and magnificent, unobstructed sea views. Located just 500 meters from the beach and 25 minutes from Marbella. Torrenueva, situated in Mijas, is one of the most sought-after residential a…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications