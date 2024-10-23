  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Mijas
  4. Quartier résidentiel Lantana Villas

Quartier résidentiel Lantana Villas

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,93M
;
20
Laisser une demande
ID: 39291
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1625152377
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Medellin de Jarales

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
An exclusive collection of just seven contemporary homes, ideally located in the tranquil residential area of ​​Calahonda, only 200 meters from the sea. Designed by the award-winning Huete Arquitectos studio and developed by the prestigious Edelburg Group, each villa offers a refined combination of modern architecture, spacious living areas, and the serenity of the coastline. A short walk from the beach, it enjoys a privileged location in a peaceful enclave of Calahonda. With restaurants, cafes, shops, and a supermarket within easy walking distance, and convenient access to Marbella, Fuengirola, and Malaga Airport, convenience and lifestyle blend seamlessly. Ideally situated between Marbella and Fuengirola, it offers its residents a peaceful environment just 200 meters from the sea. From gourmet restaurants and local shops to essential services such as pharmacies and supermarkets, everything you need is within easy reach. The warm and welcoming atmosphere of Calahonda makes it an ideal place for year-round living or enjoying holiday getaways. With excellent road connections, Marbella, Fuengirola, and Malaga Airport are all within easy driving distance, ensuring convenient access to both city life and international travel. Carefully designed with comfort and elegance in mind, each villa boasts spacious interiors, generous terraces, and exquisitely landscaped gardens, as well as a private swimming pool. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood every space with natural light, creating bright and airy environments that evoke serene sophistication. The homes include four or five bedrooms and four bathrooms, complemented by spacious open-plan living areas and elegant contemporary kitchens. High-end finishes such as underfloor heating, aerothermal systems, and integrated home automation technology guarantee year-round comfort and hassle-free living. Each villa also includes a private garage and dedicated storage space.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Marine Hills Fase 2
Resinera Voladilla, Espagne
depuis
$527,870
Immeuble Maisons Élégantes à La Nucia, Alicante, Avec Vue Sur Mer
La Nucia, Espagne
depuis
$430,127
Quartier résidentiel Paraiso de Azahar
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$563,137
Quartier résidentiel QuintEssence
Rio Real, Espagne
depuis
$654,149
Complexe résidentiel Sunset Sailors by TM
Benidorm, Espagne
depuis
$470,630
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Lantana Villas
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$1,93M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Immeuble Appartements avec piscine et espaces verts à Monforte del Cid
Immeuble Appartements avec piscine et espaces verts à Monforte del Cid
Immeuble Appartements avec piscine et espaces verts à Monforte del Cid
Immeuble Appartements avec piscine et espaces verts à Monforte del Cid
Immeuble Appartements avec piscine et espaces verts à Monforte del Cid
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements avec piscine et espaces verts à Monforte del Cid
Immeuble Appartements avec piscine et espaces verts à Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Espagne
depuis
$544,631
L'année de construction 2027
Appartements modernes de 2 et 3 chambres avec terrasses spacieuses à Monforte del Cid Situés dans la paisible ville de Monforte del Cid, à l'intérieur des terres, ces appartements font partie d'un complexe résidentiel soigneusement conçu, entouré de nature et de commodités modernes. Réputée …
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel La Quinta 19
Quartier résidentiel La Quinta 19
Quartier résidentiel La Quinta 19
Quartier résidentiel La Quinta 19
Quartier résidentiel La Quinta 19
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel La Quinta 19
Quartier résidentiel La Quinta 19
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$7,96M
Discover an extraordinary contemporary villa in the exclusive gated community of Lomas de La Quinta, designed by the renowned architect Carlos Lamas and with interiors by La Albaida. This south-facing masterpiece offers breathtaking panoramic sea views and an impeccable modern design, where …
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Isea Estepona Fase II
Quartier résidentiel Isea Estepona Fase II
Quartier résidentiel Isea Estepona Fase II
Quartier résidentiel Isea Estepona Fase II
Quartier résidentiel Isea Estepona Fase II
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Isea Estepona Fase II
Quartier résidentiel Isea Estepona Fase II
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$529,007
Bathe under the Mediterranean sun. 61 homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, duplexes and penthouses with sea views and spacious terraces from which you will feel the Mediterranean light every day. Live your best life. Our homes face east, bathed in sunlight all morning. The heat accumulated througho…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications