  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Marbella
  4. Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 59

Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 59

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$9,04M
;
20
Laisser une demande
ID: 39027
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 595602778
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Marbella
  • Ville
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Osa Mayor

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
We present a stunning contemporary villa located in the prestigious neighbourhood of La Cerquilla, in the heart of the Nueva Andalucía Golf Valley. This exclusive 7-bedroom residence sits on a generous 2,548 m² plot, offering unrivalled privacy and panoramic views of the iconic La Concha mountain and the Mediterranean coastline. Its privileged location places it close to the best golf courses, international schools, high-end restaurants and the lively marina of Puerto Banús, making it an exceptional choice both for investment and for enjoying the Marbella lifestyle. Upon entering, you will discover spacious interiors, carefully designed with natural textures and elegant finishes. The villa offers high ceilings, sophisticated lighting and a fluid connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. The main living areas are spacious and welcoming, decorated with bespoke furniture, organic materials and selected decorative elements such as woven wall art and handmade ceramics. On the upper floor, a gallery-style corridor overlooking the ground floor connects to bedrooms with private terraces and spectacular views. The heart of the home is a modern kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, elegant cabinets and a spacious glass-enclosed dining area framed by floor-to-ceiling windows. The seamless connection to the outdoor spaces includes a stunning swimming pool with Jacuzzi, Balinese-style sun loungers and a covered terrace with fireplace and barbecue, perfect for entertaining. The best feature is the immaculate private tennis court located at the foot of the garden, ideal for residents to use all year round. It is the epitome of contemporary luxury in a Mediterranean setting, offering an unrivalled combination of comfort, sophistication and location.

Localisation sur la carte

San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Villa Alhama
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$2,95M
Complexe résidentiel Thiar Village
Orihuela, Espagne
depuis
$311,136
Quartier résidentiel CostaFiore Gardens Fase 1
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$796,355
Quartier résidentiel Aby Upper
Dos Hermanas, Espagne
depuis
$364,048
Quartier résidentiel Equilibrio Apartments
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$648,460
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Cerquilla 59
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$9,04M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Quartier résidentiel Casa Cazorla
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$6,82M
A masterpiece of contemporary architecture located in the prestigious Lomas de Marbella Club, on Marbella's Golden Mile. Built on 1,460 m² of land on a 1,010 m² plot, this 5-bedroom residence embodies the perfect balance of elegance, privacy, and Mediterranean serenity. Designed with wood a…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Aura Higueron Fase 2 Apartamentos
Quartier résidentiel Aura Higueron Fase 2 Apartamentos
Quartier résidentiel Aura Higueron Fase 2 Apartamentos
Quartier résidentiel Aura Higueron Fase 2 Apartamentos
Quartier résidentiel Aura Higueron Fase 2 Apartamentos
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Aura Higueron Fase 2 Apartamentos
Quartier résidentiel Aura Higueron Fase 2 Apartamentos
Benalmadena, Espagne
depuis
$761,088
Finished homes with sea views. Located in El Higuerón (Fuengirola), one of the most exclusive and sought-after areas of the Costa del Sol, this development represents a unique concept where contemporary architecture, privacy, and the natural environment combine to create an exceptional life…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Appartements avec vue panoramique dans un complexe de charme à Mijas
Immeuble Appartements avec vue panoramique dans un complexe de charme à Mijas
Immeuble Appartements avec vue panoramique dans un complexe de charme à Mijas
Immeuble Appartements avec vue panoramique dans un complexe de charme à Mijas
Immeuble Appartements avec vue panoramique dans un complexe de charme à Mijas
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements avec vue panoramique dans un complexe de charme à Mijas
Immeuble Appartements avec vue panoramique dans un complexe de charme à Mijas
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$765,553
L'année de construction 2027
Appartements exclusifs pour le confort, l'élégance et la vie en plein air toute l'année à Mijas Golf Costa del Sol Mijas Golf est un quartier résidentiel prestigieux et réputé de la Costa del Sol, réputé pour ses deux parcours 18 trous renommés : Los Lagos et Los Olivos. Entouré de paysages …
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications