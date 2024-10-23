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Quartier résidentiel Unika Collection

Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$721,270
;
8
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ID: 39423
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 447004801
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Ville
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Vacaciones, 31

À propos du complexe

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An exclusive project that combines the best of both worlds: the serenity of the mountains and proximity to the sea. We know that the home you are looking for is just like you: it has your personality, your unique way of seeing life, and a touch of singularity that makes it a space just for you. That's why we're offering you an exclusive development of 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom homes ranging from 126 m² to 141 m², both with impressive terraces from 63 m² in one of the best municipalities in Malaga. Located in a privileged setting, these homes are surrounded by gardens and spacious common areas, designed to offer you maximum comfort and well-being. Here, you will enjoy spectacular views and the sunny climate of the Costa del Sol, in an ideal environment to relax and reconnect with nature. In addition, the complex is designed with your well-being in mind, with facilities such as a gym, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and spaces designed to disconnect and live in harmony with an incomparable environment. The homes stand out for their spacious and bright interiors, designed to maximize comfort and functionality, in perfect harmony with their surroundings. Every detail has been carefully thought out to provide a feeling of spaciousness, with high-quality finishes that combine elegance and modern style. In Estepona, you will breathe peace and enjoy the tranquility of living in an area with all the amenities you need close by. Very close to the development, you will find Estepona's most exclusive beaches, where you can relax and admire the beauty of the landscape. Enjoy a strategic location next to the A-7 motorway, allowing you to reach other places of interest quickly and easily.

Localisation sur la carte

Estepona, Espagne
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Unika Collection
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