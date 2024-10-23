  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Mijas
  4. Quartier résidentiel The Meadows Fase 2

Quartier résidentiel The Meadows Fase 2

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$779,290
;
15
Laisser une demande
ID: 39571
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1024738345
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Campo Europa de Cala Golf

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
New project in La Cala Resort consisting of frontline golf townhouses with panoramic views of the resort and the valley of Mijas. Southwest facing. The properties are distributed over 3 levels in a private urbanization with communal pool and gardens. This project is based on a private basement, a bright and spacious main floor with a fully fitted and equipped kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, large terraces and a garden. Built according to the new building standards and with an A grade energy certificate. This is the ideal place to spend time on the Costa del Sol, either as a holiday home, main residence or as an investment property. Within a few minutes drive you have the charming village of Mijas and its well-kept old town with picturesque narrow streets, you can go shopping in Marbella or Fuengirola, or enjoy the nightlife in La Cala de Mijas or Puerto Banus. In essence, a new residential complex with all the advantages of living in a beautiful setting close to prestigious resorts and being strategically located in La Cala Golf Resort, at an unbeatable price. The complex is situated in a tranquil area between the Sierra de Mijas Natural Park in Mijas and the Mediterranean Sea, just 10 minutes from the fabulous beaches of the Costa del Sol, only 20 minutes from Marbella and 30 minutes from Malaga airport.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Belvedere Collection
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$620,019
Quartier résidentiel Villa Eco Colombia
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$1,31M
Quartier résidentiel Mare Fase I
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$1,66M
Quartier résidentiel Tresora Villa B
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$5,68M
Quartier résidentiel Habitat Alborán – Bora
Torremolinos, Espagne
depuis
$885,660
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel The Meadows Fase 2
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$779,290
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Quartier résidentiel Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Quartier résidentiel Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Quartier résidentiel Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Quartier résidentiel Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Quartier résidentiel Marein Natura - Villa Casia
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$4,54M
The complex combines luxury and nature in an exceptional environment. Three unique villas built on one floor and designed to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle in a relaxed way, imagine merging with the rays of the sun, lounging in the chill-out area by the pool, picking fresh vegetables from…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Villa Zoe
Quartier résidentiel Villa Zoe
Quartier résidentiel Villa Zoe
Quartier résidentiel Villa Zoe
Quartier résidentiel Villa Zoe
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Villa Zoe
Quartier résidentiel Villa Zoe
San Roque, Espagne
depuis
$4,55M
Set among golf courses, majestic cork trees, and the Mediterranean breeze, this villa redefines the concept of serenity and exclusivity. Located in the heart of Sotogrande, with its iconic marina and just a stone's throw from Marbella, this residence is much more than a property: it is a re…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Quartier résidentiel Kala Residences
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$1,13M
3-bedroom townhouses in El Higuerón, Fuengirola Located in the prestigious El Higuerón area, between Málaga and Marbella, this exclusive residential complex blends seamlessly into its surroundings, offering privacy, connectivity, and an authentic Mediterranean lifestyle. A prime location, p…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications