  2. Tailandia
  3. Spacious apartments and villas with private pools, 900 metres to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Spacious apartments and villas with private pools, 900 metres to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailand

Baan Lamai, Tailandia
€247,855
Sobre el complejo

The project is a low-rise complex with apartments and villas located in the beautiful and tranquil hills of Lamai, Samui, Thailand, just 900m from the beach. There is also a supermarket, restaurants, hospital, international school nearby.

Each villa and apartment has stunning sea and coconut grove views and a private swimming pool.

Each villa and apartment has a fitted kitchen, sanitary ware and fitted wardrobes.

New 3-4 bedroom villas, 2 bedroom apartments and secondary accommodation - 1-2 bedroom apartments are available for sale. Some apartments are unfurnished. There is an option to buy a furniture package for 200 thousand baht.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Samui is the second largest island in Thailand. Purchasing a home on Koh Samui is not only a financial investment, but also an opportunity to immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of this tropical destination.

Samui Island offers a number of features: exotic nature including palm groves, white sand beaches and dense rainforests; cultural heritage such as Buddhist temples and monasteries.

The island has a well-developed infrastructure including schools, medical centres, supermarkets, restaurants and banks, making it suitable for permanent residence tourism. Samui is easily accessible thanks to its international airport, providing convenient flights and connections to other regions of Thailand and the world.

Baan Lamai, Tailandia

