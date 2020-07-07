Complejo residencial Premium project Hennessy Residence Karon, 100 meters from the sea.

  1. Realting.com
Karon, Tailandia
de
$264,185
10
ID: 32711
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 003130
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 23/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ciudad
    Karon

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2026
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Hennessy Residence Karon is an architectural statement of style, comfort, and quality, located 100 meters from Karon Beach.

This project by Art House Group, a developer with a proven track record in Phuket, offers residence-style living with a signature design, a unique concept, and the atmosphere of a private club.

Hennessy's amenities go beyond the standard amenities: two signature bars (Moet and Hennessy), a Cohiba cigar lounge, a library with coworking space, Mirage restaurant, a kids' club, an infinity pool, and a rooftop bar.

The complex consists of nine four-story buildings, comprising 297 units—one-bedroom (1+1) and two-bedroom (2+1) apartments ranging from 45 sq m to 94 sq m.

All apartments are offered fully finished, with designer furniture, a built-in kitchen, plumbing, and air conditioning.

Additionally, you can order a complete furniture and textile package from the developer.

Guaranteed rental income: 7% for 3 years!
Rental Pool Program: 60% | 40%.

Layouts and Prices:

  • 1BR (45 sq m - 47 sq m) - price from 8,660,000 ฿
  • 2BR (57 sq m - 94 sq m) - price upon request!

Down payment: 30%
No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Infrastructure:

  • Panoramic pool
  • Rooftop bar
  • Mirage restaurant
  • Two signature bars: Moet and Hennessy
  • Cohiba cigar lounge
  • Library with coworking space
  • Kids' club
  • 24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Karon, Tailandia

