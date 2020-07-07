  1. Realting.com
  2. Tailandia
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Complejo residencial Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.

Complejo residencial Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.

Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$134,965
BTC
1.6053851
ETH
84.1450987
USDT
133 438.0811611
* El precio es referencial
según el tipo de cambio. 16/4/25
;
8
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 28850
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 1/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Choeng Thale

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

This modern complex is located just 500 meters from the popular Bang Tao Beach, making it an excellent investment opportunity for comfortable living.

The complex comprises seven 7-story buildings, designed in a contemporary style using natural materials. The interiors and exteriors are inspired by oceanic forms and create an atmosphere of harmony and tranquility.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 500 meters
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 3
  • Living area: 30 m² - 148 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioners.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Wellness spa and hydrotherapy
  • Pools with waterfalls and jacuzzis
  • Gyms
  • Kids' clubs
  • Lounge areas
  • Over 59 unique relaxation areas and amenities
  • And much more

Localización en el mapa

Choeng Thale, Tailandia

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Complejo residencial The Title Heritage Bangtao
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$145,936
Complejo residencial Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$409,516
Complejo residencial Complex of two furnished townhouses with swimming pools, Maenam, Samui, Thailand
Baan Mae Nam, Tailandia
de
$203,460
Complejo residencial The Ozone Residences – Phase 4
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$732,281
Complejo residencial Sunhills Layan
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$104,083
Está viendo
Complejo residencial Apartments 500 meters from Bang Tao Beach.
Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$134,965
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial New complex of villas, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Tailandia
de
$904,141
Ofrecemos villas con piscinas de agua salada con jacuzzi, plazas de aparcamiento.Instalaciones y equipos en la casa Mobiliario incorporadoCocina totalmente equipadaPaneles solaresAire acondicionadoWi-FiTanque de agua subterráneoUbicación e infraestructura cercana Playa de Layan - 6.9 km (12 …
Agencia
TRANIO
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial The Base Bukit
Complejo residencial The Base Bukit
Complejo residencial The Base Bukit
Complejo residencial The Base Bukit
Complejo residencial The Base Bukit
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial The Base Bukit
Complejo residencial The Base Bukit
Wichit, Tailandia
de
$76,809
Opciones de acabado Con acabado
Año de construcción 2025
Base para cada inspiración diseñada para integrar la cultura Peranakan con el estilo de vida excepcional y verdaderamente único de la nueva generación.Base para cada actividad gira alrededor de la zona comunitaria multifuncional.Base para cada forma de vida donde la función y la comodidad se…
Asociación
Phuket Property Association
Dejar una solicitud
Complejo residencial Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Complejo residencial Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Complejo residencial Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Complejo residencial Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Complejo residencial Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Complejo residencial Nue Epic Asok Rama9
Bangkok, Tailandia
de
$118,620
Año de construcción 2028
Número de plantas 47
Nue Epic Asok-Rama9 es la inversión perfecta en el corazón de Bangkok.Condominio moderno con altos ingresos de alquiler y un precio de ganga!Es un complejo residencial premium de cuatro torres con más de 3,107 apartamentos, combinando comodidad, estilo y ubicación privilegiada. El proyecto e…
Agencia
DDA Real Estate
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Tailandia
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
07.07.2020
En Tailandia se ha simplificado el proceso de registro para ciudadanos extranjeros
Mostrar todas las publicaciones