Complejo residencial Gardens of Eden, a premium seafront development in Bang Tao.

Gardens of Eden is a luxury residential complex located on 15,000 m² of land on the beachfront of Layan Beach in Bang Tao.

The complex comprises first-class residences harmoniously integrated into the natural landscape, where 70% of the land is dedicated to green parks, lakes, and landscaped promenades.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two-, three-, and four-bedroom penthouses are available.

The residences and common areas were designed by White Jacket, a Singaporean design studio that has won numerous international awards.

Phase I - Eden Residences

141 apartments

Areas from 72 sq. m

Delivery: End of 2026

Access to amenities for Phase I residents only

Phase II - Park Residences

240 apartments

Areas from 47 sq. m

Delivery: Mid-2027

Phase III - Lake Residences

Pre-sales will open in December 2025.

Delivery: 2028



Down payment: 35%.

0% installment plan until completion of construction.

Infrastructure:

The total pool area is 11,000 m² - an infinity pool, a sand lagoon, and a children's pool with slides.

The wellness center (approximately 5,000 m²) from the global operator GOCO Hospitality includes a spa, gym, yoga studio, various types of baths and pools, medical and cosmetology equipment, a medical laboratory, a meditation garden, an organic farm, and specially designed jogging and walking paths.

The kids' club includes a two-story building with all-weather play areas, trampolines, a climbing wall, a Lego room, slides, a sand garden, a children's pool with a mini-water park,

8 restaurants, a café, and a relaxation area.

The clubhouse and restaurant are located in the "Blue Lagoon" area, which features a white sand pool, loungers, and changing rooms. The clubhouse, located at the intersection of a large swimming pool and a lake, includes a restaurant, a children's playground, a lounge area, and changing rooms.

The unique landscaped gardens and park, spread over 5 hectares, feature over 100 different species of exotic trees, waterfalls, walking and jogging paths, and relaxation areas with gazebos.

Business center with supermarket

Underground parking under each residential building with electric charging stations.

