Complejo residencial Sun Hills Layan Condominium near Layan Beach in Bang Tao.

The modern Sun Hills Layan Phuket complex is located just 1,200 meters from the popular Layan Beach in Bang Tao, making it an excellent investment opportunity and comfortable living.

The complex, comprising six 7-story buildings, offers a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and home comforts surrounded by nature. Its functionality and stunning landscape create the perfect setting for your vacation and island living.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

Property details:

Distance to the sea: 1,200 meters

Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2, 3

Bathrooms: 1, 2

Living area: 30 m² - 70 m²

✅Capitalization growth up to 40%

✅Expected yield up to 15% per annum

Income: Actual rental income (international hotel operator)

Price includes: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners.

Down payment: 35%

Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Ownership:

Freehold

Leasehold

Amenities:

Large swimming pool with a bridge and bar

3 rooftop infinity pools

Children's pool

Rooftop

Sunset viewing platforms

Fitness club

Yoga and dance studio

Coworking space

Lobby

Kids' club

Restaurants

Mini market

Underground parking

And much more

For more information on this project, please call or email us.