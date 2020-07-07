  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial Sun Hills Layan Condominium near Layan Beach in Bang Tao.

Choeng Thale, Tailandia
de
$115,000
11
ID: 28099
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 001158
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 24/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Thalang
  • Ciudad
    Choeng Thale

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

The modern Sun Hills Layan Phuket complex is located just 1,200 meters from the popular Layan Beach in Bang Tao, making it an excellent investment opportunity and comfortable living.

The complex, comprising six 7-story buildings, offers a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and home comforts surrounded by nature. Its functionality and stunning landscape create the perfect setting for your vacation and island living.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,200 meters
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1, 2
  • Living area: 30 m² - 70 m²

✅Capitalization growth up to 40%
✅Expected yield up to 15% per annum

Income: Actual rental income (international hotel operator)

Price includes: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners.

Down payment: 35%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold

Amenities:

  • Large swimming pool with a bridge and bar
  • 3 rooftop infinity pools
  • Children's pool
  • Rooftop
  • Sunset viewing platforms
  • Fitness club
  • Yoga and dance studio
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Kids' club
  • Restaurants
  • Mini market
  • Underground parking
  • And much more

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Choeng Thale, Tailandia

Pregunte lo que quiera
