  Complejo residencial Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.

Complejo residencial Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.

Rawai, Tailandia
$157,000
7
ID: 28074
Localización

  • País
    Tailandia
  • Región / estado
    Provincia de Phuket
  • Barrio
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ciudad
    Rawai

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2025
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Babylon Sky Garden 2 is a new residential complex in Phuket, located in the Rawai area.

The project covers over 3,200 square meters and comprises a five-story building with 49 stylish apartments, ranging in size from 43 square meters to 147 square meters.

The condominium is located just 250 meters from Rawai Beach, providing easy access to beach activities and local restaurants. International schools, hospitals, cinemas, and shopping centers are nearby, making it an ideal location for both living and investing.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 250 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 43 m² - 147 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company - Rental Pool 70/30)

Price includes: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning.

Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2025

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools with relaxation areas
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation areas
  • Restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • And much more

Rawai, Tailandia

Complejo residencial Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.
Rawai, Tailandia
de
$157,000
