John Taylor Cyprus

Chipre, Germasogeia
;
Company type
Agencia inmobiliaria
Gründungsjahr des Unternehmens
2025
En la plataforma
Menos de un mes
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Página web
www.john-taylor.com/cyprus/sale/
Sobre la agencia

John Taylor Cyprus is an international real estate agency with over 160 years of heritage in the world of luxury property. We are located in the heart of Limassol’s most prestigious coastal district — Germasogeia.

Our portfolio features seafront residences, private villas, grand estates, and high-end investment opportunities. We offer our clients not just real estate, but access to truly exceptional possibilities.

The John Taylor Cyprus team includes not only property brokers but also appraisers, lawyers, and travel specialists. Through successful collaborations, we provide privileged access to luxury automobiles and fine jewelry at the most competitive prices.

Every stage of the process is handled with the utmost transparency, security, and meticulous attention to detail.

Horas de trabajo
Abierto ahora
Actualmente en la empresa: 16:03
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Lunes
09:00 - 18:00
Martes
09:00 - 18:00
Miércoles
09:00 - 18:00
Jueves
09:00 - 18:00
Viernes
09:00 - 18:00
Sábado
Día libre
Domingo
Día libre
Nuestros agentes en Chipre
Gerasimos Kalaitsidis
Gerasimos Kalaitsidis
10 propiedad
