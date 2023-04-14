Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Hauser in Western and Central Finland, Finnland

Jakobstadsregionen
6
Hankasalmi
4
Jaerviseudun seutukunta
4
Lounais-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
4
Karstula
3
Kokkolan seutukunta
3
Kuusiokuntien seutukunta
3
Vaasa sub-region
3
100 immobilienobjekte total found
Hausin Kihnioe, Finnland
Haus
Kihnioe, Finnland
€ 28,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmerin Vastamaeki, Finnland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Vastamaeki, Finnland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 118 m² 1/2 Stockwerk
€ 315,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Hausin Torkkola, Finnland
Haus
Torkkola, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Haus 3 Schlafzimmerin Jyvaeskylae sub-region, Finnland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Jyvaeskylae sub-region, Finnland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 106 m² 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 289,000
Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Habita-Vertreter, um weitere Informationen zu dieser Einrichtung z…
Stadthausin Yloejaervi, Finnland
Stadthaus
Yloejaervi, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Apartment mit einem S…
Haus 4 Schlafzimmerin Oriveden asema, Finnland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Oriveden asema, Finnland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 113 m² 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 209,000
Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Habita-Vertreter, um weitere Informationen zu dieser Einrichtung z…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmerin Nokia, Finnland
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Nokia, Finnland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 1 bath 98 m² 1/1 Stockwerk
€ 319,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Haus 2 Schlafzimmerin Tampereen seutukunta, Finnland
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Tampereen seutukunta, Finnland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer 95 m² 1/2 Stockwerk
€ 150,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Stadthausin Toholampi, Finnland
Stadthaus
Toholampi, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Zu verkaufen ist e…
Hausin Pollari, Finnland
Haus
Pollari, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Pollarinkylä area,…
Hausin Kantlax, Finnland
Haus
Kantlax, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Heim für einen dauerha…
Stadthausin Nuutajaervi, Finnland
Stadthaus
Nuutajaervi, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! In der Region Nuut…
Stadthausin Aeetsae, Finnland
Stadthaus
Aeetsae, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Sastamala,…
Stadthausin Hankasalmi, Finnland
Stadthaus
Hankasalmi, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Hausin Vilppula, Finnland
Haus
Vilppula, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! In der Region Mänt…
Stadthausin Teisko, Finnland
Stadthaus
Teisko, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the area of Maisansalo…
Stadthausin Lappajaervi, Finnland
Stadthaus
Lappajaervi, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Lapp…
Hausin Baeckby, Finnland
Haus
Baeckby, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Zu verkaufen sind …
Hausin Pekkola, Finnland
Haus
Pekkola, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Haus für ständigen Woh…
Hausin Kokkola, Finnland
Haus
Kokkola, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Haus für ständigen Woh…
Hausin Aeaenekoski, Finnland
Haus
Aeaenekoski, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Haus für ständigen Woh…
Stadthausin Hankasalmi, Finnland
Stadthaus
Hankasalmi, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Hankasalmi sells 1-k town…
Hausin Terjaerv, Finnland
Haus
Terjaerv, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! In der Gegend von …
Stadthausin Leuhu, Finnland
Stadthaus
Leuhu, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Saar…
Haus 4 Schlafzimmerin Lempaeaelae, Finnland
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Lempaeaelae, Finnland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath 145 m² 1/2 Stockwerk
€ 379,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Stadthausin Kittilaenmaeki, Finnland
Stadthaus
Kittilaenmaeki, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Sast…
Stadthausin Lehtimaeki, Finnland
Stadthaus
Lehtimaeki, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Apartment mit einem Sc…
Hausin Haaskanperae, Finnland
Haus
Haaskanperae, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Haus für ständigen Woh…
Stadthausin Voitila, Finnland
Stadthaus
Voitila, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Orivesi…
Stadthausin Aeaenekoski, Finnland
Stadthaus
Aeaenekoski, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Apartment mit einem Sc…

Immobilienangaben in Western and Central Finland, Finnland

