Realting.com
Finnland
Mainland Finland
Western and Central Finland
Haus, Wohnung, Studio in Western and Central Finland, Finnland
Jaemsae
14
Seinaejoen seutukunta
13
Valkeakoski
13
Keuruun seutukunta
10
Tampere
10
Jyvaeskylae
9
Suolahti
9
Jakobstadsregionen
8
Maenttae
8
Vaasa sub-region
7
Virrat
6
Jaemsaenkoski
5
Lounais-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
5
Hankasalmi
4
Jaerviseudun seutukunta
4
Luoteis-Pirkanmaan seutukunta
4
Orivesi
4
Vilppula
4
Suupohjan seutukunta
3
Vaasa
3
Zeig mehr
Weniger anzeigen
Alles löschen
232 immobilienobjekte total found
Neu
Preis aufsteigend
Preis absteigend
Nach Beliebtheit
Wohnung
Sarkkila, Finnland
€ 33,000
Wohnung
Karstula, Finnland
€ 33,353
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Apartment mit zwei Sc…
Wohnung
Komsi, Finnland
€ 32,000
Wohnung
Viiala, Finnland
€ 21,250
Wohnung
Maenttae, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Haus
Kihnioe, Finnland
€ 28,000
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! House for permanent residence…
Wohnung
Toijala, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Wohnung
Laukeela, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Apartment mit einem Sc…
Wohnung
Nyyssaenniemi, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Keuru verkauft ein…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Vastamaeki, Finnland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer
2 bath
118 m²
1/2 Stockwerk
€ 315,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Wohnung
Valkeakoski, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Valkeakosk…
Haus
Torkkola, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Wohnung
Laukeela, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Apartment mit einem Sc…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Tampereen seutukunta, Finnland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
79 m²
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 199,000
Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Habita-Vertreter, um weitere Informationen zu dieser Einrichtung z…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Jyvaeskylae sub-region, Finnland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
106 m²
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 289,000
Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Habita-Vertreter, um weitere Informationen zu dieser Einrichtung z…
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Nokia, Finnland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
70 m²
2/7 Stockwerk
€ 214,000
Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Habita-Vertreter, um weitere Informationen zu dieser Einrichtung z…
Stadthaus
Yloejaervi, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Apartment mit einem S…
Wohnung
Jyvaeskylae sub-region, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Wohnung
Krakholmen, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Apartment mit einem Sc…
Haus 4 Schlafzimmer
Oriveden asema, Finnland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
113 m²
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 209,000
Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Habita-Vertreter, um weitere Informationen zu dieser Einrichtung z…
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Tampereen seutukunta, Finnland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
39 m²
2/4 Stockwerk
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Wohnung 1 Schlafzimmer
Tampereen seutukunta, Finnland
2 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
53 m²
1/3 Stockwerk
€ 169,000
Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Habita-Vertreter, um weitere Informationen zu dieser Einrichtung z…
Wohnung 3 Schlafzimmer
Tyry, Finnland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
106 m²
1/2 Stockwerk
€ 145,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Wohnung 2 Schlafzimmer
Tampereen seutukunta, Finnland
3 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
78 m²
2/6 Stockwerk
€ 229,000
Wenden Sie sich an Ihren Habita-Vertreter, um weitere Informationen zu dieser Einrichtung z…
Haus 3 Schlafzimmer
Nokia, Finnland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
1 bath
98 m²
1/1 Stockwerk
€ 319,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Haus 2 Schlafzimmer
Tampereen seutukunta, Finnland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer
95 m²
1/2 Stockwerk
€ 150,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Wohnung
Lusankylae, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Einzimmerwohnung 3…
Haus
Pollari, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Pollarinkylä area,…
Stadthaus
Toholampi, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Zu verkaufen ist e…
Haus
Kantlax, Finnland
Preis auf Anfrage
Vielleicht eine Remote-Transaktion ohne Ihre Anwesenheit per Proxy!!! Heim für einen dauerha…
